Dejan Lovren isn’t exactly a fan favourite at Liverpool right now.

The defender has come under fire on numerous occasions since his £20 million move from Southampton in 2014 and Liverpool fans have had enough.

Lovren’s calamitous mistake against Sevilla on Wednesday was just another to add to the long collection of errors the Croat has made for the Anfield club and it’s a mystery why Jurgen Klopp failed to sign another centre-back this summer.

Klopp did his best to explain why Liverpool failed to sign an alternative after a move for Southampton's Virgil van Dijk failed to materialise.

“I said if there would have been a solution out there we would have done it. There was no solution," he claimed.

“Just to cool the people down, what if the new player doesn’t hit the first ball (like Lovren against Sevilla) and he makes exactly the same mistake? A mistake they all made in their life – but it is like ‘He is a £65million signing, he will improve.’”

Of course, when Lovren arrived three years ago, many Liverpool fans were hoping he would be the answer to all of their problems.

Twelve months previously, club legend Jamie Carragher had retired leaving a massive gap in central defence.

What Carragher said about Lovren

And after Lovren arrived, Carragher himself made a rather bold prediction about the new defender.

Not only did he sing Lovren’s praises but he also suggested that he could inherit the captain’s armband from Steven Gerrard.

Check out what he said upon the arrival of Lovren.

“Centre-backs normally make great captains,” Carragher said.

“I think if Lovren establishes himself in the team became a top player by showing the same form he has at Southampton for Liverpool, then in the next few years when Stevie does decide to call it day he will be in contention.

“You look at him and he has the potential to make a big powerful impact at the back and that’s what Liverpool need.

“I saw him at Anfield when Southampton travelled there and I saw him against Manchester United as well and he was outstanding in both games,” Carragher adds.

“But he looks like an organiser and he looks like a leader. There are a lot of good centre-backs out there and they’ll have different qualities but you don’t get many of that type and that’s what I saw in those games.

“Mid 20s you’re looking at getting a good seven or eight years out him if he can be a success for Liverpool and that would be a great service for the club if he could do that."

Well, Carragher’s comments certainly haven’t aged well.

Lovren just hasn’t been able to win the fans around with his constant mistake and the thought of him being club captain would give many supporters nightmares.

But Kopites have no choice but to stand by Lovren until at least the January transfer window and just hope the 28-year-old can turn his Liverpool career around.

