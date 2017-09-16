Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Michael Buffer made an awkward blunder ahead of Golovkin-Alvarez bout

Michael Buffer, one of the symbols of boxing today has made his second awkward slip-up in a matter of weeks.

And this time it was a particularly big one during the weigh-in ahead of the highly anticipated Gennady Golovkin-Saul Alvarez fight this weekend.

As per World Boxing News, the legendary announcer was heard calling Golovkin to the scales, even though the Kazakhstani was already on stage.

Meanwhile, it was actually Alvarez who Buffer was supposed to introduce and the Mexican was left looking very bemused.

With a video montage of Canelo being played in the background, Buffer did eventually realise his mistake but looked more than a little red-faced.

It’s the second time in the space of a week that the American has made a mistake at a high-profile event.

Last Saturday at the StubHub Center during the Carlos Cuadras v Juan Estrada fight, the 72-year-old called the fight wrong and told a perplexed audience that Cuadras had won – when it was actually Estrada.

The 72-year-old American famous for his trademarked catch phrase ‘Let's get ready to rumble!’ collected around £4 million for the Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko fight back in April.

Andre Ward v Sergey Kovalev 2

Speaking with the Daily Mail, the Philadelphia native explained how he remembers the fighters when they come out into the ring;

“After making my notes in the afternoon, I usually visit the fighters in their dressing rooms before they go out,

“I check what colour trunks they’ll be wearing and sometimes the pronunciation of their names, particularly if they’re from Eastern Europe or Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia.

“I’ll make sure I write those out phonetically.

“Some guys’ names I love announcing. I actually gave Mike Tyson his ‘Iron Mike’ nickname…

Roc Nation Sports Presents: throne boxing At The Theater At Madison Square Garden

“Tyyyyyyyy-soooooon!

“Evander ‘Real Deal’ Hoooooooooolyfield! That’s another fun one to say.

“One of my current favourites is ‘Anthonyyyyyyyyyyy’ – I drag that out forever then pause for the crowd – ‘Joshhhhhuaaaaaaaa!”

Nevertheless, he will be hoping what happened at Friday's weigh-in was the last slip-up this weekend.

Both fighters were on the 160-pound limit and look in impressive shape for their bout later on this evening.

