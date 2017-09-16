Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

The real reason Dejan Lovren was absent from Liverpool's starting XI v Burnley - fans react

Liverpool's Dejan Lovren has not exactly enjoyed the best start to the 2017/18 campaign, with the Croatian still the error-ridden entity from last season.

Sure, he may have turned in a very composed performance in the 4-0 thrashing of Arsenal, but given how poor Arsene Wenger's side were at Anfield, any defender would have enjoyed that environment.

Lovren returned to the Liverpool starting line-up on Wednesday night versus Sevilla and he was up to his usual tricks again.

For the Spanish side's opening goal, the former Southampton man somehow failed to clear a low cross into the box, allowing Wissam Ben Yedder to tap in. The replays almost look like Lovren had a hole in his foot.

After their Champions League exploits, Jurgen Klopp was expected to ring the changes for their Premier League tie against Burnley.

He did so, with Daniel Sturridge, Joe Gomez, James Milner and Philippe Coutinho all restored to the starting XI.

Lovren expectedly missed out, however, the reason is supposedly not down to rotation, but because the defender has a 'sore back'. Strangely, he still made the bench.

After the theatrics of that exact injury surrounding Coutinho's Barcelona debacle, Liverpool fans naturally took the news in a pretty hilarious manner.

LIVERPOOL FANS REACT

Wednesday's tie against Sevilla was a big reality check for the club, with supporters made well aware that their leaky defence could hinder their pursuit of major prizes this season.

One man who delivered a serious truth bomb was Manchester United legend Roy Keane, who launched a scathing attack on the Reds.

“This sums up Liverpool in a nutshell, and why they're not going to win any big prizes,” he said after their Champions League game, per Independent.

Liverpool FC v Leicester City FC: Premier League Asia Trophy

“Just switching off from a throw in, leads to the equaliser. In such an important game, at such an important moment.

“Experienced players just switching off. It must drive the manager crazy as it's just schoolboy defending.

“It's the easiest part of football... just switching on. Liverpool did all the hard stuff really well, in terms of creating chances, pace, power and quality going forward, but Liverpool can't seem to do the easy things.

FBL-EUR-C1-LIVERPOOL-PRESSER

“Liverpool can forget about winning the Champions League. I mean, they should have enough to get through the group, but in the knockout stages against the Real Madrids and all these boys, they'll be laughing at Liverpool.”

Jordan Henderson
Dejan Lovren
Football

