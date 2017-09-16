Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Chelsea fans react as Romelu Lukaku names the Man United strikers he looked up to

Romelu Lukaku is beginning to look like a terrific signing for Manchester United,

The Belgian, who arrived in a £75 million deal from Everton in the summer, has wasted no time in making his mark, scoring six goals for the Red Devils already this season.

Man United considered signing Antoine Griezmann, while Alvaro Morata was also discussed, but Jose Mourinho will be glad he settled on Lukaku.

There was a point in the summer when it seemed inevitable that the 24-year-old would return to Chelsea, with the Telegraph writing in June: “Romelu Lukaku remains Chelsea’s top summer target and the striker prefers a return to Stamford Bridge over a move to Manchester United this summer.”

Lukaku has since insisted he only ever had eyes for the Red Devils.

We’ll probably never know the full truth behind the transfer saga, but it doesn’t really matter. Lukaku is a Man United player now and that brings with it a change in allegiances.

Lukaku names the Man United strikers he admired

The Belgium international was asked this week to name the former United players he looked up to as a youngster.

"Andy Cole, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Dwight Yorke and, obviously more recently, Wayne Rooney,” was the response, per United's website.

It’s an entirely perfect answer but Chelsea fans can’t help bringing up what Lukaku said about Didier Drogba after he joined the Ivorian at Stamford Bridge in 2011.

“I used to have two Drogba jerseys — one to sleep in and another for when I played in the streets with my friends," Lukaku said, per The Sun.

“My heroes were always Drogba and Nicolas Anelka. I had a poster of Didier on the ceiling above my bed and another of Anelka just to the right."

Proper fanboy stuff, that.

Chelsea's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku continued: “When I met Didier for the first time I was thinking, ‘Wow, is he talking to me?’.

“I sit next to him in the dressing room and talk to him all the time. Every moment I’m with him he gives me advice.”

So while Lukaku may admire everything Cole, Van Nistelrooy, Yorke and Rooney achieved, it’s clear neither of them were ever his true idol.

And Chelsea fans have wasted no time in reminding Man United fans about that.

Chelsea fans react

p1bq5e0f501u8fr511luo18q21g209.jpg

p1bq5e3ebb1ps115qf9ol1bqg1b2db.jpg

Who's the better striker: Romelu Lukaku or Alvaro Morata? Let us know in the comments section below!

