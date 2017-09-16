Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Saul Alvarez plans to refuse WBC belt if he beats Golovkin

Canelo Alvarez will refuse the WBC belt if he beats Golovkin this Saturday night. The dispute between the Mexican super star and the WBC centres around what happened following ‘Canelo’s’ knocked on Britain’s Amir Khan 18 months ago.

The 27-year-old Mexican will contest the WBA, IBF and IBO belts though.

The WBC apparently tried to force Alvarez to begin negotiations for this fight in the immediate aftermath of is stunning victory over Khan.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman was banned from the final press conference by Alvarez due to the latter’s involvement in the pressure to sign up for the Golovkin mega-fight.

However, back in August the WBC president said that he was getting tired of ‘Canelo’ and his actions, telling journalists that the only thing the WBC has done to the Mexican is support his rise through the ranks.

“The only thing that the WBC has done is support the career of [Canelo] in every way, in his personal and professional life.” Sulaiman said in August.

“We do not know what is happening or what the problems are. Maybe he received some wrong information. For the WBC, there is no problem," Sulaiman said.

"Nobody was caught by surprise or abused [in the situation with Golovkin] and there was no additional pressure [placed on Canelo].

Gennady Golovkin v Canelo Alvarez - News Conference

“On the contrary, there was flexibility [for him]. Golovkin is the champion and in the upcoming fight he will defend the title of the WBC.

"I've gotten tired of these children's actions, [Canelo] tries to divert attention [away from the fight] and there is nothing there [in terms of a problem].

“He should simply dedicate himself to training and fighting, because that is important."

