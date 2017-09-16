Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Incredible video emerges of Lionel Messi's ability to dribble out of tight spaces

Lionel Messi is just a bit good, isn’t he?

The little magician has a strong claim to the title of greatest ever alongside the equally mercurial Cristiano Ronaldo. His achievements at Barcelona over the years are nothing short of incredible.

Aside from collecting almost ever trophy under the sun – including five Ballon d’Or awards - Messi is the all time top scorer of his club, country and league.

Furthermore, Messi has started the new season in incredible form despite having crept over into his thirties.

Ernesto Valverde has deployed his star man in the false nine position for the first time since Luis Suarez’s arrival and is reaping the benefits. He already has five goals in just three league games with Levante on the receiving end of a hat-trick.

The Argentine was also able to break his duck against Gianluigi Buffon with a sensational performance against Juventus that, naturally, also included an assist.

His absence from the Champions League Team of the Week was nothing short of daylight robbery.

And although goal scoring is an integral part of what makes Messi the special player he is, it’s often his mesmeric dribbling that sees him such an incredible forward to watch.

You only need to recall his break-out goal against Getafe in 2007 that bred comparisons to the legendary Diego Maradona to get the idea.

Consequently, there have been no shortage of compilations online documenting Messi’s uncanny ability to slalom through entire teams. They are often absolute gold mines for sensational individual goals over the years.

However, one Twitter user has compiled a particular faculty of Messi’s dribbling skill set – his ability to wiggle out of tight spaces.

It seems that even when opposing teams deploy two, three or four players to close down the 30-year-old there’s no guarantee of success. The Barcelona man can seemingly take down half a team with one drop of the shoulder.

Check out the video below:

Players like Messi remind us why the ‘beautiful game’ is called just that.

There are also a few throwbacks to the Pep Guardiola era included, perhaps the pinnacle of Barcelona’s tiki-taka football. The closest the current Barça side get to that legendary team, the higher their chances of success this year.

Messi will be integral to any such hopes but gone are the days where he could score over 70 goals in a season and the responsibility must be shared.

Then again, if the Argentine can pass on his knowledge, there could be a very similar compilation of Ousmane Dembele in a Barcelona shirt one day. Watch this space.

Do you think Lionel Messi is the best dribbler in world football? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

