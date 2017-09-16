Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Liverpool love Emre Can's assist for Mohamed Salah's goal vs Burnley

Liverpool fans must have been thinking ‘here we go again’ when they went behind at home to Burnley this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s side often failed to beat the lesser sides in the league last season - something which ultimately cost them as they attempted to challenge for the title.

So, when Scott Arfield put the visitors ahead in the 27th-minute during the clash at Anfield, everyone inside the stadium must have been fearing the worst.

Especially when you consider that Liverpool couldn’t call upon Sadio Mane - who is currently suspended for three matches for his red card challenge on Ederson last week.

Whenever Liverpool had to survive without Mane last campaign - through the African Nations and injury - they struggled massively.

But Klopp addressed that in the summer.

While they didn’t have a like-for-like replacement last season, Klopp moved to sign Mohamed Salah for a club-record £36 million from Roma.

And he rescued Liverpool once again.

Just three minutes after Burnley took the lead, the Egyptian levelled the scores with his fifth goal in eight appearances.

Liverpool v Burnley - Premier League

But it was the pass from Emre Can that Liverpool fans were raving about.

With the ball deep in midfield against opponents that like to defend deep, it was always going to be difficult to create an opening.

But Can did just that with a beautiful lofted pass.

Take a look:

And here is how the relieved Liverpool fans reacted on Twitter:

Can has been impressive this season but Liverpool fans are well aware that his contract expires next summer. And Klopp is hoping his compatriot will sign a new deal soon enough.

Klopp on Can's future

“So far there is no signing and that is the situation,” Klopp said.

“We are still in talks. Do I think it is too cool that we didn’t fix it so far? No, to be honest. But it is all okay at the moment and we have to take it like this.

“His mind is not elsewhere. It is an important contract for him at his age.

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

“I am 100% sure that we don’t sell the player now in this situation. Not a player from the first team line-up for sure.

“He will play here for the next year that is for sure. All the rest we have to see.”

Topics:
Jamie Carragher
Emre Can
Mohamed Salah
Football
Premier League
Steven Gerrard
Liverpool

