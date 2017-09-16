Gerard Pique is one of the finest centre-backs in world football, there’s no doubt it.

Since waving goodbye to Manchester United in 2008, the 30-year-old has been a staple in the Barcelona squad. He was the rock behind the club’s flurry of Champions League wins and Spain’s World Cup glory.

Nevertheless, Pique is no stranger to the odd mistake and poor performance.

While that’s the case with every player, you can’t miss a dire Pique showing when you see one because if he’s going to play poorly, he does it whole-heartedly.

That was the case in the first-leg of this year’s Spanish Super Cup when the stalwart scored an own goal and was generally run ragged by Cristiano Ronaldo.

He might just have outdone himself on Saturday, though, with a simply torrid first-half performance versus Getafe.

With Barcelona looking to continue their 100% start to the season, their most experienced defender didn’t do them any favours.

Having been skinned by Jorge Molina, Pique proceeded to drag the player down with what must be described as a rugby tackle. Admittedly, the Getafe man went to ground easily but it’s about as lazy as a tackle can possibly get.

Unsurprisingly, it earned him a rather sheepish yellow card

Check out Pique’s questionable defending:

That wasn’t the end of the story, however, as the 30-year-old produced another bizarre moment just minutes later.

In fact, Pique nearly added another own goal to his tally or at least hand the opposition an open goal.

Then bear in the mind that his goal-bound deflection was a blatant handball.

Quite how Getafe didn’t score on their own accord, directly from Pique or from the penalty spot is beggar belief. Check out the crazy moment below:

At least at this point Barcelona were keeping a clean sheet but even that statistic has died a death. The Spaniard will be somewhat relieved that he had no hand in Gaku Shibasaki’s opening goal.

It seems even the greatest have their off-days and Pique just happens to have had several of them, condensed down into one crazy 45 minutes of football.

Do you think Gerard Pique is the best defender in world football? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

