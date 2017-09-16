Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Plans for injured WWE Superstar returning to TV

News regarding an injured Superstar returning to TV has surfaced.

Primo Colon is the son of Carlos Colón Sr. and the younger brother of Carlito in WWE. The Superstar started out his career as a professional wrestling career in the World Wrestling Council promotion where he won the WWC Universal Heavyweight Championship five times, as well as numerous secondary and tertiary titles.

Back in 2007, he signed a developmental contract with WWE and was assigned to Florida Championship Wrestling. During his time in FCW, now known as NXT, he was teamed with Eric Pérez, forming a tag team known as The Puerto Rican Nightmares. The tag team did find some success in OVW as they became the first wrestlers to hold the FCW Florida Tag Team Championship on February 23, 2008.

Fast forward a few years, WWE officials decided to revive them and book them with a Puerto Rican gimmick under the new name The Shining Stars. On May 16th during an episode of Raw, they defeated a local tag team Scott Jackson and Brian Kennedy (actually independent tag team that regularly appear in NXT, John Skyler, and Corey Hollis).

Moving along to the November 7th episode of Raw, they won the 10–on–10 Survivor Series Tag Team Elimination match. After months of being jobbed out, WWE decided to use them again. On April 11th, 2017, they showed off a new look while debuting on SmackDown Live during the Superstar Shakeup when they attacked American Alpha after their loss to The Usos. They were quickly renamed The Colóns, after defeating American Alpha via pinfall. However, in June, their push came to an end again due to injury as Primo suffered a knee injury.

It’s been reported that Primo was working out at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida this week to get ready to make his return.

Dave Meltzer noted in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that it is possible that The Colóns could be the ones revealed as Breezango’s mystery attackers but this isn’t for sure. Either way, it looks like they will be back really soon.

What are your thoughts on this possible storyline? Is this a good or bad idea? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

