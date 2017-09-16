WWE has big plans in place for the upcoming Hell in a Cell PPV.

WWE has already announced two matches for the upcoming PPV (pay-per-view) event. Jinder Mahal will defend the WWE Title against Shinsuke Nakamura. The second match was made on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Thomas and Mack Center on the USA Network.

Vince McMahon announced that Shane McMahon would take on Kevin Owens in a Hell in a Cell match at the upcoming Hell in a Cell PPV (pay-per-view) event. Owens then attacked the WWE Chairman and busted him open.

A few matches have been revealed for the upcoming event. The following matches have been rumored for the upcoming event: AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin for the WWE United States Championship, Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler in a singles match, and Sami Zayn vs. Aiden English in a singles match.

WWE is saving a big match for the upcoming event instead of giving it away on free television like they have been doing as of late. Matches like John Cena vs. Jinder Mahal, Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura or the planned Samoa Joe vs. Cena matches. You give away angles and build up matches for free in order to set up a big match that will force the fans to pay to see. Whether that be in person at an event or pay via PPV (pay-per-view).

WWE has plans to book another Hell in a Cell match at the upcoming WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view. Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported on his podcast that the current plan is for WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day to defend their titles in the Cell against The Usos.

The Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event takes place on October 8th, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan at the Little Caesars Arena and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This will be an exclusive SmackDown Live brand event. WWE will be adding more matches for the event. Although the card has yet to be finalized, here is the updated card:

--- WWE Title Match: Jinder Mahal © vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

--- Hell In A Cell Match: Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens

