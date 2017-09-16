It was a summer of madness for Liverpool as they desperately tried to cling on to their star man, Philippe Coutinho.

Barcelona were on the offensive to sign the mercurial Brazilian playmaker, as they viewed him as the ideal man to succeed Neymar, who departed Catalonia for Paris Saint-Germain in a €222m deal.

But, Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool hierarchy stood firm over Coutinho, rejecting three gigantic bids for the former Inter Milan man.

He handed in a formal transfer request, but still, they denied him his dream move.

Now, Klopp faces the task of reintegrating Coutinho after he missed all competitive fixtures before the international break.

On Wednesday night, the 25-year-old started his comeback, appearing as a late substitute in the 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the Champions League.

He showed some fine touches, but he clearly lacked match sharpness.

On Saturday, his return was complete as Klopp named Coutinho in his starting lineup after making a number of changes to his team.

Liverpool went 1-0 down on 27 minutes thanks to a goal from Scott Arfield but they were level moments later, as Mohamed Salah scored yet again.

In the second half, Coutinho began to orchestrate the game as the Reds pushed for a winner and one moment early on showed just why Klopp was desperate to keep him.

The Brazilian looks the spitting image of Lionel Messi as he bursts through the Burnley defence - a tad ironic.

COUTINHO MAGIC

Not bad from Coutinho, who will no doubt be a key man for Liverpool this season as Klopp's side look to make a big impact on all fronts.

Fans of the club were left drooling over his quick feet.

LIVERPOOL FANS REACT

Of course, there were a few moments of frustration from Coutinho, particularly his endless long distance shots that went off target - the one after the run is pretty poor.

Nevertheless, the skill he possesses and the fact that he appears to still have that confidence from last season should fill fans with joy.

Once Sadio Mane returns, Liverpool will have one of the finest attacks in world football.

