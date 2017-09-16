We have an update on one WWE star suffering a possible injury. That Superstar is Kofi Kingston.

Kingston, who has been under contract with WWE since 2006, has had a heck of a career up until this point in his life. He has held the Intercontinental Championship four times, and United States Championship three times. Add in a few reigns as a WWE Tag Team Champion to go along with it.

On December 14, 2016, The New Day became the longest reigning tag team champions in WWE history by beating Demolition's 28-year-old record of 478 days with WWE's original World Tag Team Championship and the longest reigning champions for any WWE championship over the last two decades. It was impressive, to say the least.

Their reigns came to an end when they lost to Cesaro and Sheamus four days later after making history. WWE then decided to make some changes and drafted the group to the SmackDown brand in April of this year where they would go on to capture the SmackDown Tag Team Championship as well. The reign didn’t last long as they lost the titles at the SummerSlam pay-per-view event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York to The Usos. However, The New Day won the SmackDown Tag team Titles back on this past week’s episode of SmackDown Live by beating The Usos in a Street Fight.

Kingston may have suffered an injury at Wednesday’s WWE live event in Honolulu, HI at the Neal S Blaisdell Arena. Kingston was competing in a tag team match with Big E and retained the SmackDown Tag team Titles over Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler.

The injury happened when Kingston missed a crossbody and was seen limping after the spot. Although Kingston did get physical after the match, fans in attendance mentioned that he seemed to be in pain. Kingston was then helped to the back.

In an update, Dave Meltzer noted in Friday’s Daily Update on F4Wonline.com that those in WWE say Kingston has been cleared and will be working the rest of the weekend. Kingston is expected to work Tuesday’s SmackDown TV event and the upcoming WWE Hell in a Cell PPV (pay-per-view) event next month in Detroit, Michigan at the Little Caesars Arena.

