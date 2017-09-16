It was a case of deja vu for Liverpool against Burnley.

Last season, the Reds failed to beat West Ham, Swansea, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Southampton at Anfield as they title challenge turned into a fight for a top-four finish.

Early signs this season suggested Jurgen Klopp’s side had stressed those concerns after victories against Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Merseyside.

Article continues below

But when Burnley came to town, it was another frustrating afternoon.

Scott Arfield put the visitors ahead in the 27th minute but Liverpool hit back immediately through Mohamed Salah.

Article continues below

From that moment, it looked as though Liverpool would push on and claim the three points.

But, despite peppering the Burnley goal, they couldn’t find a way past Nick Pope.

While it wasn’t a good performance from the Liverpool players, it was Klopp getting a lot of the blame on Twitter.

Why?

Because of his reluctance to use his substitutes.

It’s a criticism that has been levelled at Klopp with the German boss often waiting far too long to make a change.

And with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Alberto Moreno, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Dominic Solanke and Gigi Wijanldum on the bench, Klopp waited until there were 10 minutes left to make his first sub.

Ok, it was a double substitution as Oxlade-Chamberlain and Solanke came on for Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho but it was far too late as far as the Liverpool fans were concerned.

Check out the reaction on Twitter:

Liverpool’s disappointing draw leaves them with eight points from their opening five matches in what can be considered as a fairly underwhelming start to their campaign.

Having Sadio Mane suspended obviously isn’t ideal but Klopp will have to deal without the Senegalese international for the next two matches.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms