Football

Sergio Aguero.

Sergio Aguero scores insane solo goal to complete hat-trick Vs Watford

Manchester City simply ran rampant at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Watford were powerless to resist Pep Guardiola's men as City ran out 6-0 winners in Hertfordshire thanks to a hat-trick from Sergio Aguero on top of strikes from Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Nicolas Otamendi.

The Hornet's unbeaten start was blown to smithereens as City had their way with the hosts the whole afternoon, racking up 26 shots in the process.

Aguero was obviously the star of the show and he even grabbed an assist for his strike partner, Jesus.

Much has been made of whether the two can really play together or not, but after demolishing Liverpool and Watford in particular, those mutterings are surely fading away.

As dazzling as City were, Aguero's personal performance was truly something to behold.

The goal that sealed his hat-trick was the most special of all. After picking the ball up midway in the Watford half, the Argentine international proceeded to slalom between four Watford defenders before sliding the ball into the far corner.

Watch the clip below to see the sensational solo goal:

The Citizens have to be considered the favourites for the title right now. Guardiola predicted at the back end of last season that Jesus and Aguero would get along just fine this season, and how right he was.

“I don’t know if you saw the game against Middlesbrough,” Guardiola said, referring to the previous game that the pair had started together back in May. “The way we played against Middlesbrough was completely different to the way we played [on Wednesday].

Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League

“The game against West Brom, Jesus was not a ‘winger winger winger’. He was a little bit more inside, but just a little bit. Against Middlesbrough we played with two strikers.

“Gabriel in Brazil, when he was young, he always played in the sides. Just in the last period in Brazil and when he came here, he played as a striker. I said from the beginning that both can play together.”

Sergio Aguero
Football

