The fight is on and takes place Saturday on pay-per-view.

Since the bout was announced, fans around the world have waited potentially to see it take place. That bout is the super fight for the unified WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, Ring magazine, and lineal middleweight championship between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

The fight is slated to go down on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Vegas. It will be televised on HBO pay-per-view in the United States, on BoxNation Box Office in the United Kingdom, and on Space in Latin America.

The two fighters have made weight, which has made it the highly anticipated boxing match official for Saturday night. The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) has also since released the base purse for the contest. By looking at the numbers, Canelo will get $5 million while GGG is expected to get at $3 million.

For those of you keeping track, you have to keep in mind that both fighters are set to earn significantly more than these base salaries reported to the commission though. The two competitors are set to take home “well into the eight figures based on their guarantees from their promoters. You also have to add in the fact that they will get a big percentage of the profits from the PPV and the entire event in general. Alvarez also has a lucrative TV deal in Mexico.

By looking back on history, Canelo’s last bout against Chavez also had the same exact base salaries of 5 and 3 million dollars that were reported, Obviously, both fighters also earning much more. Forbes estimated that Alvarez took home $27 million in salaries against Chavez, and he is expected to get a bigger payout for this bout with GGG. Here are the complete disclosed base salaries for the event:

--- Canelo Alvarez ($5 million) vs. Gennady Golovkin ($3 million)

--- Joseph Diaz ($200,000) vs. Rafael Rivera ($15,000) - Featherweights (126 lbs)

--- Diego De La Hoya ($80,000) vs. Randy Caballero ($50,000) - Super bantamweights (122 lbs)

--- Ryan Martin ($50,000) vs. Francisco Rojo ($25,000) - Lightweights (135 lbs)

We are just a few weeks removed from the superfight between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor. Some people believe that the fight will affect the PPV buyrate for Saturday’s fight. It may, but a few weeks have passed and shouldn’t hurt it too bad. Time will tell if that is true or not.

