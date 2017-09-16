Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Lionel Messi almost scored one of the best free-kicks of his entire career against Getafe

It has been a pretty successful week or so for the world's finest player, Lionel Messi.

Last Saturday, the Argentine genius scored a hat trick for Barcelona against city rivals Espanyol and he followed up that trio of strikes with a sensational brace in the 3-0 win over Juventus in the Champions League.

On Saturday afternoon, the Blaugrana made the trip to the Spanish capital to face Getafe and in the early stages of the fixture, they struggled.

They actually went into second half 1-0 down and had already lost summer signing Ousmane Dembele to a hamstring injury.

Substitue Denis Suarez equalised in spectacular fashion, before Paulinho scored a dramatic late winner to seal a vital three points.

But, one of the major talking points from the game centred on Messi.

In first-half stoppage time, the 30-year-old unleashed what appeared to be an unstoppable free-kick from distance, only for the Getafe goalkeeper to pull off what has to be the save of the season

MESSI MAGIC

To be fair, it is worth checking out the rest of the video, because even though he wasn't at his best, Messi still showed a fair bit of playmaking genius in Madrid.

One picture has surfaced on Twitter, highlighting just how amazing the save was. As it headed for the top corner, Jordi Alba actually celebrated, which proved to be a tad premature.

ALBA CELEBRATES EARLY

The victory puts Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table with a perfect record, having only conceded once in their opening fixtures.

Real Madrid have to travel to high-flying Real Sociedad on Sunday evening and they will start the fixture seven points behind their bitter rivals.

Pep Guardiola was raving about Messi, saying that the likes of Kylian Mbappe will struggle to get anywhere near his greatness.

"Nobody can sit at the same table as Messi," Guardiola said, per Goal.

"Maybe Mbappe, he's a top player, he will be an outstanding player, I'm pretty sure of that.

"But to equal what Messi has done in 10 or 12 years, or Cristiano [Ronaldo], for example, we have to wait.

"I appreciate Mbappe wouldn't like me to put more pressure on his shoulders.

"I think Messi has the numbers of 60/70 games every season, in the big games, always being there to score and assist, never injured, always plays every three days, never injured because he controls his body.

"That's why I don't think we help with hypothetical suitors for him, saying you are going to be the new guy. So, let Mbappe have the fantastic career he will have and after we'll see in the future."

