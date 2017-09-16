It hasn’t been a very good week for Liverpool, has it?

They were thrashed 5-0 by Manchester City last Saturday with Sadio Mane picking up a red card in the process.

They then failed to get their Champions League campaign off to a winning start by drawing 2-2 against Sevilla at Anfield.

But the worst moment came this afternoon in the clash against Burnley.

That’s because they could only draw 1-1 against Sean Dyche’s side to leave them on eight points from their opening five league matches.

There’s very little doubt that the Reds missed Sadio Mane but they would have been buoyed by the return of Phillipe Coutinho to the starting line-up.

But the combination of Coutinho, Mohamed Salah - despite his goal - Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge couldn’t earn the three points for the home side.

It was frustrating day all around.

And those frustrations were clear for all to see inside Anfield.

The home crowd was getting increasingly frustrated at their inability to break down the opponents defence. But Klopp wasn’t happy with the response from the crowd.

And, according to ESPN’s Glenn Price, the German boss hit back.

Price tweeted: “Klopp is going mad at the lack of patience within the crowd,” during the second-half.

So the crowd was going mad at the players and Klopp was going mad at the crowd.

Like we said, a frustrating day all around.

The next time the Anfield crowd will get the opportunity to see their players in action will be October 14 when they host Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United.

Before that, Liverpool face trips to Leicester City in the League Cup and Premier League before taking on Spartak Moscow and Newcastle United.

A little part of Klopp might be a little glad at four consecutive away days.

