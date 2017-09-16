The history between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones continues.

Their bad blood dates back nearly three years. They first went to battle back at UFC 182 in January of 2015. As seen in that fight, Jones won via unanimous decision. He then, however, failed a drug test for cocaine metabolites. A few months later, he was involved in a hit-and-run accident, stripped of his title, and suspended by the UFC. This is when things started going down south for Jones.

The UFC attempted to rematch “DC” and Jones at UFC 200 in July 2016. However, that bout never happened due to Jones being forced to withdraw from the bout just days prior after it was revealed that he had failed a drug test for multiple banned substances.

Earlier this week on UFC Tonight, Cormier said that he was very ‘upset’ with the fact that Jones had failed a drug test prior to their rematch. The former UFC light heavyweight champion failed an in-competition drug test at UFC 214.

Due to that failed drug test, Jones has been provisionally suspended by USADA pending a full investigation by the CAC (California Athletic Commission). Jones defeated Daniel Cormier by third-round TKO in the main event of UFC 214 on July 29 in Anaheim, California to regain the title. The event aired on PPV (pay-per-view).

Because of his troubled history, Jones received a lot of backlash from fans regarding his latest failed test. Cormier, however, took to his official Instagram account on Friday to urge fans to lay off “Bones” until the situation has fully played out. Cormier wrote the following on his official Instagram account:

“Life can be such a roller coaster. I think sometimes you have to just take a moment and breathe it in. You never know what's gonna come your way. You try and handle it the best way you can. One thing that has been amazing is the support from you the fans. I have never felt so much love. It's crazy because this all happened when I lost. Guys now I call upon you to take a breathe, lay off of Jones. Let him and his team figure out what's going on and what happened.

I was down and some may have kicked me but the majority of you showed compassion and love. After the fight Jones showed compassion, regardless of what has happened as humans we must show compassion. Jon is not on this ride alone, remember this man has a family. Let's respect that. You don't show ur support for me by hurting others. Again I thank you for ur unbelievable support and I trust that you guys will come thru again. DC 📷@layziethesavage.”

