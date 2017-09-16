WWE is not allowing footage of Daniel Bryan bumping from being released.

The former WWE Champion has been an underdog for his entire career. From his days on the independent scene to when he arrived in WWE. Although the company wasn’t fully behind him at first, he has overcome the challenges that were put in front of him and became a fan favorite. Despite that his run on top in WWE was short-lived, he no doubt made a mark on the history of the sports entertainment company.

It’s believed that SmackDown Live Commissioner will be leaving WWE after his contract with the company expires in September of 2018. If you recall, earlier this year, Bryan teased wrestling Cody Rhodes, who is the ROH World Champion and also competes in New Japan Pro Wrestling. The former WWE Champion was having some great matches in Ring of Honor before he signed with WWE.

Bryan, who was forced to retire last year due to his history with concussions, has talked about wrestling again in the past. Whether that be in WWE or in another promotion. It’s well known that WWE will not clear him to compete.

During a recent Q&A session with fans on social media, Brie Bella revealed that WWE wouldn't allow footage to be used of her training because it showed Bryan taking a bump. When asked about it by fans, Brie noted that she did do some and WWE wouldn’t allow it to be shown.

Bryan, who is also featured in the video that you can watch below, added that the footage showed Bella hitting a drop kick to him on the second rope. He mentioned that WWE doesn’t want any footage of him taking any bumps from behind release. “They are not allowed to show me doing anything.”

This is not surprising to hear due to the circumstances that are around Bryan right now. With him teasing leaving WWE when his contract ends with the sports entertainment company, it shouldn’t shock fans to see him compete again the squared circle outside of the WWE banner.

