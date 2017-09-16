In a scene that was very reminiscent of the frustrations Liverpool suffered last season, the Reds dropped points at home on Saturday.

Burnley managed to hold Jurgen Klopp's side to a 1-1 draw at Anfield and, understandably, the Kop was not happy when the final whistle went.

Liverpool dominated the play, but, yet again, they conceded a sloppy goal to go behind when Scott Arfield capitalised for the visitors.

Mohamed Salah - the Champions League game one Player of the Week - equalised for the home side with a cool touch and finish only three minutes later, but there would be no more goals in the next hour of play.

One plus for the hosts was the return of the mercurial Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian seemed almost certain to join Barcelona this summer (how many players/clubs actually resist?) but his future lies at Anfield, for now.

Despite a few sparkling moments, it is clear Liverpool's No. 10 hasn't played much football as of late and needs to get up to speed.

However, when he was hauled off with 10 minutes remaining and Liverpool chasing the win, eyebrows were raised.

Klopp addressed the situation after the game and it appeared to be a 'better safe than sorry' scenario.

"He needs rhythm. We didn’t want to change him, it looked a little bit confused when we brought the subs on because I asked him and it was a thumb up. When they got drinks in a little interruption, he said ‘OK, it’s only cramp, but maybe better to stop’ and we had to change this."

When asked if this result meant this had been one of the most frustrating weeks as a manager, the German had a textbook reply.

"Result-wise, you are right, but honestly, as a person I’m not like this. If I can get over the few really, in my opinion, more than unlucky situations today then it’s my job to see the performance – and we reacted really well. Why we feel so disappointed or frustrated is because we all see what this team would be able to do.

"Seven changes and playing that kind of football – nobody should take that for granted, it’s pretty rare, so that’s good. Obviously we have quality and now we have to use this quality consistently, that should be the plan."

