Football

Naby Keita.

Liverpool fans can't believe how future signing Naby Keita got sent off for RB Leipzig

Football News
24/7

One of the major bits of business Liverpool managed to get over the line this summer isn't even at the club yet.

Naby Keita agreed to join Liverpool on July 1 in 2018 after the Reds agreed to pay his £48 million release clause with a premium on top.

The RB Leipzig midfielder has become one of the brightest young talents in Europe and boss Jurgen Klopp has added another tremendous young piece to his burgeoning Liverpool side.

However, on Saturday, the 22-year-old Guinian midfielder, who has completed the most dribbles in the Bundesliga thus far, saw a straight red card against during a 2-2 draw with Monchengladbach.

Keita had already racked up an assist during the game before he was given an ever so slightly early bath seven minutes from time.

However, it's the nature of the red card that has left many fans astounded and the sheer irony involved.

Keita is be heading to Anfield, and it seems that he fancied following in future teammate Sadio Mane's footsteps with a red card for a dangerously high foot.

Watch the clip below to see the red card offence:

The whole football world has been talking about Mane's sending off since Liverpool's 5-0 defeat to Manchester City last weekend and no one was more passionately in defence of the Senegalese forward than Sky Sports pundit, Gary Neville.

"It's a 50-50 really and Ederson just gets there first. Sometimes a stadium can tell you if it's a bad challenge and there wasn't great reaction from anybody," Neville said on Sky Sports.

Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League

"I don't think that is a red card," said Neville, as replays of the incident were shown.

"His eyes are on the ball, it's ridiculous. He wins that challenge, the goal is there for him.

"It wasn't one of those where you think the goalkeeper is the favourite. He does well to get out, and his foot is high."

Where do you stand on high boots in football?

