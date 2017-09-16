Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Mauricio Pochettino.

Arsenal fans are thanking one man for Spurs dropping points at Wembley yet again

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Another Spurs home game, another missed opportunity.

Despite beating Borussia Dortmund in midweek in the Champions League at the home of football, Spurs are yet to get off the mark in the Premier League at their temporary home.

A late draw with Burnley and a loss to Chelsea was followed up with a 0-0 draw with Paul Clement's Swansea.

Article continues below

After the game, boss Mauricio Pochettino was clearly frustrated with what transpired.

"Very disappointing because we did everything to win. We created chances and dominated the game but were a little unlucky," Pochettino told the BBC.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Adrian Peterson expresses frustration with lack of carries following Week One

Adrian Peterson expresses frustration with lack of carries following Week One

WWE planning huge feud for Kevin Owens on SmackDown after Shane McMahon

WWE planning huge feud for Kevin Owens on SmackDown after Shane McMahon

Triple H's feelings on how WWE has booked Finn Balor on RAW

Triple H's feelings on how WWE has booked Finn Balor on RAW

Wayne Rooney was angry Alex Ferguson refused to sign one player for Man Utd in 2010

Wayne Rooney was angry Alex Ferguson refused to sign one player for Man Utd in 2010

Why Neymar is already starting to get annoyed at PSG

Why Neymar is already starting to get annoyed at PSG

"I am happy with the performance although it is another game we draw here at Wembley and that is no good. I like to talk about my team, we created a lot of chances to score.

"It is true after the draw to say well done to Swansea and congratulate them for taking a draw," he added.

One man that all Arsenal fans seem to be thanking for Spurs' latest calamity is former Gunner and now-Swansea number one, Lukasz Fabianski - check the tweets below:

Spurs had 75 percent possession across the 90 minutes, 26 shots at goal with eight on target - all of which the Polish international thwarted.

After three home games, Spurs' record at home is already worse than what they accomplished through 19 games at White Hart Lane last season.

If they have any hopes of being in the title hunt, Pochettino needs to address the way his side sets up at Wembley sooner rather than later. However, on this occasion, the Argentinian believes the referee could have helped his side out with two penalties.

FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-SWANSEA

"It is so clear. What is not clear is why Mike Dean justify in front of our players that it was handball but it was not handball.

"If you are not sure about the situation then why say it was handball? It was unlucky but we need to look at ourselves and try to be better next time and score before this situation.

"It was unlucky for us. We did not get the one penalty we deserved. In that situation the referee had a no good afternoon," he added.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Alexis Sanchez

Trending Stories

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

WWE planning huge feud for Kevin Owens on SmackDown after Shane McMahon

WWE planning huge feud for Kevin Owens on SmackDown after Shane McMahon

Wayne Rooney was angry Alex Ferguson refused to sign one player for Man Utd in 2010

Wayne Rooney was angry Alex Ferguson refused to sign one player for Man Utd in 2010

Why Neymar is already starting to get annoyed at PSG

Why Neymar is already starting to get annoyed at PSG

Liverpool fans are fuming with what Jurgen Klopp did during 1-1 Burnley draw

Liverpool fans are fuming with what Jurgen Klopp did during 1-1 Burnley draw

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again