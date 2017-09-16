Another Spurs home game, another missed opportunity.

Despite beating Borussia Dortmund in midweek in the Champions League at the home of football, Spurs are yet to get off the mark in the Premier League at their temporary home.

A late draw with Burnley and a loss to Chelsea was followed up with a 0-0 draw with Paul Clement's Swansea.

After the game, boss Mauricio Pochettino was clearly frustrated with what transpired.

"Very disappointing because we did everything to win. We created chances and dominated the game but were a little unlucky," Pochettino told the BBC.

"I am happy with the performance although it is another game we draw here at Wembley and that is no good. I like to talk about my team, we created a lot of chances to score.

"It is true after the draw to say well done to Swansea and congratulate them for taking a draw," he added.

Spurs had 75 percent possession across the 90 minutes, 26 shots at goal with eight on target - all of which the Polish international thwarted.

After three home games, Spurs' record at home is already worse than what they accomplished through 19 games at White Hart Lane last season.

If they have any hopes of being in the title hunt, Pochettino needs to address the way his side sets up at Wembley sooner rather than later. However, on this occasion, the Argentinian believes the referee could have helped his side out with two penalties.

"It is so clear. What is not clear is why Mike Dean justify in front of our players that it was handball but it was not handball.

"If you are not sure about the situation then why say it was handball? It was unlucky but we need to look at ourselves and try to be better next time and score before this situation.

"It was unlucky for us. We did not get the one penalty we deserved. In that situation the referee had a no good afternoon," he added.

