Having enjoyed a remarkable season last year where they finished second in the Premier League, many have tipped Tottenham to go one better this season.

But, the North London club have not enjoyed the start they would have hoped for, and they currently sit in 5th position, having only picked up two wins from their opening five games.

Their Wembley curse has been well documented over the past year, but it seemed as if they had found their feet at the home of English football after disposing of Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night in convincing fashion.

However, their struggles at Wembley continued as Mauricio Pochettino's men were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw by Swansea.

Despite having 75% possession and accumulating 26 shots to Swansea's four, Tottenham could not find a way past their Welsh opponents.

It was yet more disappointment for Pochettino's men, with this result meaning that Tottenham are still without a win at their temporary home in the Premier League.

Much of the blame can be handed out to their attacking stars; with Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son all culpable of missing good chances.

However, Dele Alli in particular has come in for some heavy criticism from a selection of Tottenham fans.

The 21-year-old is one of the most talented youngsters in world football, but he has come under fire for a series of poor performances in the last few games.

And, his performance against Swansea was the final straw for a number of Tottenham fans, who vented their frustrations on twitter about the midfielder's performances.

Read the reaction of a handful of Spurs fans below:

Alli has not been hitting the headlines just for his poor performances.

The former MK Dons youngster may have a lot of ability, but he also has a fiery temper which can hamper his game.

He has been involved in a number of ugly incidents in recent times; including last year when he was banned for three games after punching Claudio Yacob in an off-the-ball incident against West Brom.

And, at the moment, he is currently under investigation by FIFA after being caught making a rude gesture during England's 2-1 victory against Slovakia earlier this month.

Alli may be a fantastic footballer, but he must get his head down and concentrate on his football if he wants to be considered one of the world's best.

