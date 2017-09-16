Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Wayne Rooney.

Never-heard-before story of Wayne Rooney from 2007 shows why he's a Man United legend

There should be no disputing that Wayne Rooney is a legend at Manchester United, and for England in fact.

The 31-year-old striker is the all-time record goalscorer for both United and his country, but the once-upon-a-time prodigy has still felt the weight of critics his entire career.

As he winds down, those voices are only getting stronger.

However, he returns to Old Trafford for the first time since returning to his boyhood club, Everton, in the summer and is sure to get a rousing reception from the United fans.

Not only did Rooney score 253 goals for the club, but he won every available trophy at club level during his 13 seasons at the club.

However, Daniel Taylor of The Observer tell a story via Tony Coton’s recently launched autobiography: “There to be shot at” where Rooney is shown to be the true club legend he is.

Take a look at the extract below:

p1bq656m9j1plt1dd8jn67k7ouu9.jpg

Everton head to United on Sunday and ahead of the game, Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho spoke about the process of letting Rooney head back home.

"I think it is easy. That way it is easy because you don't have to think a lot," Mourinho said.

"You just have to respect the player's desire, and what they decide. And when they're a legend they deserve that freedom of choice."

He also suggested that despite Romelu Lukaku's fast start to life at United, he will struggle to come close to Rooney's record.

FBL-ENG-FACUP-EVERTON-MAN UTD

“I think Wayne spent probably 10 years of his career in a different Premier League than you have now, a Premier League where it was easier to score goals,” Mourinho said at his pre-match press conference on Friday, previewing Everton’s visit.

“Not just because of the difference between the top teams and others, but also because of the profile and the tactical interpretation of the competition. I think this Premier League is much more defensive-minded, and much more difficult.”

Topics:
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain
Football
Paul Pogba

