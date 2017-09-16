Liverpool have been struggling recently, and it can all trace back to their failings to secure vital signings in the summer transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp threatened to break the bank during this summer, and it looked as if he had cast a strong emphasis on securing the services of a defender to bolster his back line.

Whereas their attack has been no problem, it is no secret that time and time again Liverpool's downfall has been their poor defence.

Article continues below

The German acquired the services of Andy Robertson to add more options at left back, and it looked as if Virgil Van Dijk would also join the Merseyside club in a deal which could have totalled £60million.

But, Liverpool took it a step too far in their dealings with the Southampton defender, and as a result they were reported for making an illegal approach for the player.

Article continues below

This resulted in Liverpool ending all negotiations with Southampton, and despite many Liverpool fans urging their club to try and get a deal done, Klopp expressed his content with the options he had at his disposal in the centre of defence.

However, this gamble looks to have backfired on the former Borussia Dortmund manager, who has seen his side leak a plethora of goals in recent weeks.

A 5-0 drubbing away to Manchester City highlighted their frailties at the back, and Dejan Lovren's poor performance against Sevilla in a 2-2 draw at Anfield on Wednesday night only fuelled more anger amongst many of the club's supporters.

And, after another disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Burnley, it seems that the anger shared by many Liverpool fans has escalated even further.

Perfectly expressing the dismay felt by a number of Liverpool's followers was a caller on BBC606, who could not contain his passion as he vented his frustrations about Jurgen Klopp.

You can watch his incredible rant here:

After today's disappointing draw against Burnley, Liverpool now occupy 8th place, having picked up eight points from their opening five games.

However, more worryingly, is that they have conceded nine goals from their five games, giving them the joint second worst defensive record in the league.

If they continue to leak in goals at this alarming rate, it is certain that more and more Liverpool fans will be calling for Klopp to be sacked.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms