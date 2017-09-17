Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

.

Report: Cavaliers will not trade Kevin Love before season

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

On Thursday, ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported that the Cavaliers had included Kevin Love in three-team trade talks involving former Indiana Pacers small forward Paul George earlier this summer, thus calling his future in Cleveland into serious question. 

Now, it appears as though the Cavaliers are committed to not only keeping Love in town, but also featuring him in a prominent role alongside LeBron James.

"Kevin is going to have the best year that he's had here," Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue told ESPN.com. "I thought he was great anyway. You keep bringing up [Chris] Bosh. What did Bosh average in Miami? Kevin averaged almost 20 [points] and 10 [rebounds] with two other All-Stars. If you are on a championship-caliber team, you have to sacrifice. But this year is going to be a big opportunity for him. We're going to play through him more. He's going to get those elbow touches again.”

Interestingly, Lowe pointed out that the Cavs outscored opponents by almost 15 points per 100 possessions in the 227 minutes when Love and LeBron played without Irving last season. Therefore, there’s hope that the two can carry the team in a weak Eastern Conference, even while waiting for Isaiah Thomas to return from his hip injury rehab.

Love has been the subject of trade rumors throughout his time with the Cavaliers. Most likely due to the fact that his numbers haven’t matched the gaudy stats he put up when he was the face of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Love and his teammates were forced to address the endless rumors in February of last season.

2017 NBA Finals - Game Three

"What do they say? 'A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to put his pants on.' So, it's a lie,” he told reporters after he heard his name in rumors involving the New York Knicks. “You know, if Bron is having any problem with me… I mean, it's just not true. It's almost laughable. I'm on this team. I'm going to be on this team. And we want to win with the guys that we have.” 

James also rushed to Love’s defense at the time.

"It's trash," James said of the report. "And the guy who wrote it is trash too, for writing that, especially during the game like that. So it's always about outside noise, and that's just outside noise for us. We got to focus on what needs to be done and that's to continue to compete for a championship. And we got who we got. Our GM will do a great job of figuring out if we need something else, but right now we're in a good place."

2017 NBA Finals - Game Three

At the time, the Cavaliers were 39-12 and in first place in the Eastern Conference.

While their current status in the East is debatable, it seems as though Love will be counted on in a more prominent role this season. 

Topics:
Kevin Love
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
LeBron James

Trending Stories

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

WWE stops footage of Daniel Bryan taking bumps from being released

WWE stops footage of Daniel Bryan taking bumps from being released

Jurgen Klopp reveals confusing conversation with Coutinho that led to subbing him

Jurgen Klopp reveals confusing conversation with Coutinho that led to subbing him

The reason Jurgen Klopp went 'mad' at the Liverpool fans during 1-1 Burnley draw

The reason Jurgen Klopp went 'mad' at the Liverpool fans during 1-1 Burnley draw

Watch: Lionel Messi almost scores one of the best free-kicks of his career v Getafe

Watch: Lionel Messi almost scores one of the best free-kicks of his career v Getafe

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again