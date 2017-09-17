Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Benjamin Mendy put in another brilliant display against Watford..

Benjamin Mendy again tweets his disapproval of his FIFA 18 rating following Manchester City's 6-0 thrashing of Watford

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manchester City look unstoppable right now.

After spending over £150 million on players this summer, much was expected of the two time Premier League Champions.

But, it looked as if they would not live up to the hype, as a narrow 2-1 victory over AFC Bournemouth on the opening day, followed by a 1-1 draw against Everton, showed that they were not perhaps the side that many thought they would be.

Article continues below

However, Pep Guardiola's men have well and truly hit their groove in recent weeks.

Starting with a 5-0 victory over Liverpool a week ago, they followed that up with a 4-0 victory in the Champions League against Feyenoord, and then went goal crazy again yesterday with a rampant 6-0 mauling of Watford.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

NFL UK's Fantasy 'NFL Challenge' - Week Two selections

NFL UK's Fantasy 'NFL Challenge' - Week Two selections

Vince McMahon did something sneaky before being headbutted by Kevin Owens on SmackDown

Vince McMahon did something sneaky before being headbutted by Kevin Owens on SmackDown

Charlotte Flair's booking absence from WWE SmackDown finally explained [CS]

Charlotte Flair's booking absence from WWE SmackDown finally explained [CS]

Tottenham fans brutally attack Dele Alli on Twitter after another poor display

Tottenham fans brutally attack Dele Alli on Twitter after another poor display

Watch: Liverpool fans can't believe what Naby Keita did to get sent off for RB Leipzig

Watch: Liverpool fans can't believe what Naby Keita did to get sent off for RB Leipzig

That means they have scored 15 goals in their last three games, a quite extraordinary figure that is testament to the quality they possess in attack.

However, despite their recent dominance, question marks still remain about their defence; particular in the central areas.

But, one defender that has been exquisite since his arrival in the summer, has been Benjamin Mendy.

The Frenchman arrived for £49 million from Monaco in the summer, with the hefty price tag meaning he had a lot to do to justify the money that his side paid for him.

FBL-EUR-C1-FEYENOORD-MAN CITY

But he is done just that with a number of marauding performances from left back, and he was superb once again in their win against Watford.

Although he has drawn praise from football fans across the country, EA clearly do not hold him in high regard.

In fact, he is rated just 78 on FIFA 18, meaning he is one of the lowest rated players amongst Manchester City players on the game.

The former Monaco man was clearly unhappy with his rating, and he made sure EA knew it as he launched an attack on the company for rating him so poorly.

And, after another great performance against Watford, Mendy took to twitter once again to mock EA for his 78 rating.

When you compare Mendy's rating to some of his Premier League counterparts in his same position, it seems that the Manchester City defender may have reason for complaint.

He is the tenth highest rated left back in the Premier League on FIFA 18, with James Milner (80), Matteo Darmian (80) and Luke Shaw (79) just a few names that EA think are better than the Frenchman.

Although it seems harsh, if Mendy continues his run of form then EA will have no choice but to upgrade him to a rating he clearly thinks he deserves.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Sergio Aguero
Watford
Luke Shaw
Everton
Football
Manchester City
James Milner
Matteo Darmian
AS Monaco

Trending Stories

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Vince McMahon did something sneaky before being headbutted by Kevin Owens on SmackDown

Vince McMahon did something sneaky before being headbutted by Kevin Owens on SmackDown

Tottenham fans brutally attack Dele Alli on Twitter after another poor display

Tottenham fans brutally attack Dele Alli on Twitter after another poor display

Watch: Liverpool fans can't believe what Naby Keita did to get sent off for RB Leipzig

Watch: Liverpool fans can't believe what Naby Keita did to get sent off for RB Leipzig

Arsenal fans are thanking surprise man for Spurs dropping points at Wembley yet again

Arsenal fans are thanking surprise man for Spurs dropping points at Wembley yet again

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again