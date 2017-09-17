Manchester City look unstoppable right now.

After spending over £150 million on players this summer, much was expected of the two time Premier League Champions.

But, it looked as if they would not live up to the hype, as a narrow 2-1 victory over AFC Bournemouth on the opening day, followed by a 1-1 draw against Everton, showed that they were not perhaps the side that many thought they would be.

However, Pep Guardiola's men have well and truly hit their groove in recent weeks.

Starting with a 5-0 victory over Liverpool a week ago, they followed that up with a 4-0 victory in the Champions League against Feyenoord, and then went goal crazy again yesterday with a rampant 6-0 mauling of Watford.

That means they have scored 15 goals in their last three games, a quite extraordinary figure that is testament to the quality they possess in attack.

However, despite their recent dominance, question marks still remain about their defence; particular in the central areas.

But, one defender that has been exquisite since his arrival in the summer, has been Benjamin Mendy.

The Frenchman arrived for £49 million from Monaco in the summer, with the hefty price tag meaning he had a lot to do to justify the money that his side paid for him.

But he is done just that with a number of marauding performances from left back, and he was superb once again in their win against Watford.

Although he has drawn praise from football fans across the country, EA clearly do not hold him in high regard.

In fact, he is rated just 78 on FIFA 18, meaning he is one of the lowest rated players amongst Manchester City players on the game.

The former Monaco man was clearly unhappy with his rating, and he made sure EA knew it as he launched an attack on the company for rating him so poorly.

And, after another great performance against Watford, Mendy took to twitter once again to mock EA for his 78 rating.

When you compare Mendy's rating to some of his Premier League counterparts in his same position, it seems that the Manchester City defender may have reason for complaint.

He is the tenth highest rated left back in the Premier League on FIFA 18, with James Milner (80), Matteo Darmian (80) and Luke Shaw (79) just a few names that EA think are better than the Frenchman.

Although it seems harsh, if Mendy continues his run of form then EA will have no choice but to upgrade him to a rating he clearly thinks he deserves.

