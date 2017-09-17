Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Boxing

Canelo vs GGG.

Manny Pacquiao hilariously trolls boxing officials following GGG/Canelo draw

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

So, the Gennady Golovkin vs Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez hangover has started, and it has, of course, hit the whole of the boxing world, fans, and competitors alike.

After all, this was heralded as one of the fights of century by some. Yet, overall it was a draw. A draw.

Now, in moments like this, it is always a shame when to result overshadows the performance on show. These fighters really showed off their armoury and both had their moments in the fight. Yet, it was the officials who stole the limelight.

Article continues below

Everyone knows that officials know how to spoil a party, just ask Manny Pacquiao.

In his last fight he was controversially pipped by challenger Jeff Horn, so much so that Queensland police had to tell people to stop tweeting them about a boxing related "robbery".

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

NFL UK's Fantasy 'NFL Challenge' - Week Two selections

NFL UK's Fantasy 'NFL Challenge' - Week Two selections

Vince McMahon did something sneaky before being headbutted by Kevin Owens on SmackDown

Vince McMahon did something sneaky before being headbutted by Kevin Owens on SmackDown

WWE stops footage of Daniel Bryan taking bumps from being released

WWE stops footage of Daniel Bryan taking bumps from being released

Philippe Coutinho finally breaks his silence over failed Barcelona move

Philippe Coutinho finally breaks his silence over failed Barcelona move

Watch: Liverpool fan meltdown live on BBC radio with incredible Jurgen Klopp rant

Watch: Liverpool fan meltdown live on BBC radio with incredible Jurgen Klopp rant

Pacquiao gave a valiant performance against horn, he reminded the world why his only defeat was the Floyd Mayweather.

Despite looking overwhelmed at the start by Horn's height and size, he grew into the fight and started to show his class. He looked to be giving his opponent, who was nine years his junior, a boxing lesson. 

The officials weighed their votes in favour of the unbeaten Australian fighter and Manny Pacquiao was stripped of his titles. A decision that he said he "respected', but then requested the scoreline be reviewed. A review that came up with the same result.

BOX-USA-MEX-KAZ-MIDDLE

Now, it seems he isn't quite over this result and his tweet last night showed it.

He tweeted after the GGG/Canelo fight saying: "Did they bring these judges over from Austalia," with a crying emoji - a crying with laughter emoji that is.

A funny tweet, yes, but it also shows he is still not yet over his last result.

Pacquiao clearly did not agree with the Golovkin vs Canelo fight result, but is he right?

This is still undecided, however, one thing is for sure, Pacquiao vs Horn 2 will be a fight we will all be tuning in to see..

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
David Haye
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao

Trending Stories

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Vince McMahon did something sneaky before being headbutted by Kevin Owens on SmackDown

Vince McMahon did something sneaky before being headbutted by Kevin Owens on SmackDown

Philippe Coutinho finally breaks his silence over failed Barcelona move

Philippe Coutinho finally breaks his silence over failed Barcelona move

Watch: Liverpool fan meltdown live on BBC radio with incredible Jurgen Klopp rant

Watch: Liverpool fan meltdown live on BBC radio with incredible Jurgen Klopp rant

Cesc Fabregas explains why he joined Chelsea instead of Arsenal in 2014

Cesc Fabregas explains why he joined Chelsea instead of Arsenal in 2014

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again