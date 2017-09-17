So, the Gennady Golovkin vs Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez hangover has started, and it has, of course, hit the whole of the boxing world, fans, and competitors alike.

After all, this was heralded as one of the fights of century by some. Yet, overall it was a draw. A draw.

Now, in moments like this, it is always a shame when to result overshadows the performance on show. These fighters really showed off their armoury and both had their moments in the fight. Yet, it was the officials who stole the limelight.

Everyone knows that officials know how to spoil a party, just ask Manny Pacquiao.

In his last fight he was controversially pipped by challenger Jeff Horn, so much so that Queensland police had to tell people to stop tweeting them about a boxing related "robbery".

Pacquiao gave a valiant performance against horn, he reminded the world why his only defeat was the Floyd Mayweather.

Despite looking overwhelmed at the start by Horn's height and size, he grew into the fight and started to show his class. He looked to be giving his opponent, who was nine years his junior, a boxing lesson.

The officials weighed their votes in favour of the unbeaten Australian fighter and Manny Pacquiao was stripped of his titles. A decision that he said he "respected', but then requested the scoreline be reviewed. A review that came up with the same result.

Now, it seems he isn't quite over this result and his tweet last night showed it.

He tweeted after the GGG/Canelo fight saying: "Did they bring these judges over from Austalia," with a crying emoji - a crying with laughter emoji that is.

A funny tweet, yes, but it also shows he is still not yet over his last result.

Pacquiao clearly did not agree with the Golovkin vs Canelo fight result, but is he right?

This is still undecided, however, one thing is for sure, Pacquiao vs Horn 2 will be a fight we will all be tuning in to see..

