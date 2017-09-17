Philippe Coutinho finally breaks his silence over failed Barcelona move

Was there a bigger transfer saga this summer than Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona?

Precious few players resist the temptation to join either Barcelona or Real Madrid when they come calling and it seems if the Brazilian had of gotten his way, he probably would have submitted to their charms, too.

However, Liverpool held firm and insisted from the get-go they would not sell their prized asset. They stayed true to their word.

Rumours circulated that Coutinho tried to force through his move to the Nou Camp, was unhappy working with manager Jurgen Klopp and would not want to play for the club again if they didn't grant him the transfer.

All of those reports have proven to be false since and the silky playmaker is now back in the Liverpool lineup.

It didn't help that Neymar ended up moving to PSG from Barca for a world record €222 million and the Catalan side had plenty of money to play with.

Now that he has remained on Merseyside, plenty of Liverpool fans are wondering how long the 25-year-old will remain at the club and how successful they have to be to keep him.

The majestic Brazilian has now spoken about the failed move and his motivations for the future.

"I was interested by the offer but now my focus is on having a good season with Liverpool and with the national team," Coutinho told ESPN Brasil.

"It’s an honour to receive an offer from this club [Barcelona] but it is also an honour playing for Liverpool, I’ve always respected the club and the supporters."

Whether you believe him or not, the comments seem perfectly candid and fair.

Liverpool are a storied club, but Barcelona are Barcelona. The diplomatic approach is the right one from the midfielder and he'll be hoping to hit top gear sooner rather than later following the club's 1-1 draw at home to Burnley last time out.

