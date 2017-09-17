The much-anticipated fight between Gennady Golovkin and Saul Alvarez ended in a disappointing draw at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

‘Triple G’ dictated the fight throughout, landing 218 punches compared to Canelo’s 169.

And when the draw was announced, the decision was roundly booed by the sold-out crowd.

Judge Adelaide Byrd scorecard of 118-110 in Alvarez’s favour shocked the boxing world, while Don Trella scored it 115-113 for Golovkin with Dave Moretti had 114-114 on his scorecard.

What happens now?

Well, it looks as though the pair will meet again to decide who becomes the world’s best middleweight, with the IBF, WBA and WBC belts staying with the unbeaten Golovkin.

The post-fight chat on Box Nation was obviously full of experts wanting to give their opinion on what had just happened.

And one of those was Amir Khan.

Of course, Khan faced Alvarez last year but was knocked out in the sixth round. And when he was doing his punditry duties and was served a timely reminder.

On the screen behind him, Box Nation showed epic footage of him hitting the canvas during the fight with Canelo.

What both fighters had to say

Back to the controversy surrounding Golovkin and Alvarez and here is what both fighters had to say about the fight afterward.

Golovkin was happy to keep the belts he had previously held but admitted he wasn’t too happy with the scorecards.

"I wanted a true fight, I like the Mexican style," Golovkin said in the ring afterwards. "This was a real fight, it was real drama, I still have all the belts. My focus is on the belts and I am still the champion. It's not my fault (on the scores). I put pressure on every round - thanks to the people that support me. Yes the next fight I want a true fight.”

Whereas Alvarez, unsurprisingly, believed that he won the fight - a comment that was jeered by the crowd.

Alvarez said he had not been troubled by Golovkin's power. "No, truthfully not it really there wasn't any power that didn't surprise me. In the first rounds, I came out to see what he had then I was building from there. I think I won 8 rounds. I felt that I won the fight.

"We should have a second fight. Yes of course obviously yes if the people want it yes. He didn't win -- it was a draw. I always said I was going to be a step ahead of him. We'll fight in the second one and I will win anyway.”

