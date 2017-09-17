Conor McGregor, The Notorious, call him what you like, the rarely outspoken Irish UFC fighter always has something to say, especially when a controversy is involved.

Fresh out of his first ever professional boxing fight, McGregor became the 50th fighter to say they have succumbed to Floyd "Money" Mayweather's incredible boxing talent.

A fight that McGregor was sure he stood a chance, a fight where he promised an early knockout of the undefeated boxing icon. Of course, every man and his dog knows, this did not happen.

McGregor was treated to a front row seat to a Mayweather masterclass.

He rode McGregor's early and powerful flurry and analysed his opponents unnatural style. Only to pick off McGregor in the 10th round by TKO.

A defeat can sometimes make fighters go into hiding, it can make them quiet, almost sheepish. But not McGregor.

McGregor is still his usual self, whether it be sitting on a boat with a "wealth belly", or tweeting about ongoing fights. One of these fights was Golovkin vs Canelo.

He tweeted a picture captioned "boxing is a mad game."

The picture was an action shot of him standing over Mayweather after a questionable hit to the back of the American's head.

For anyone who had been in hibernation for the last few months, seeing this photo may lead them to believe it was McGregor who was the man on top.

Of course, this photo is nothing but a well-timed snapshot of what was a very different reality. But the caption is what people will agree with.

Boxing is a mad game.

Whether it be the fact a UFC lightweight and middleweight managed to bring one of the best fighters in boxing history to come out of retirement. Or the fact a fighter could look like a clear victor, only for one boxing judge to completely disagree and cause the bout to be a draw.

McGregor may not have the professional boxing experience to have his say, but he certainly has a fair amount of experience of "mad" circumstances, so his opinion is certainly valid here..

