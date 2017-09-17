Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

McLaren have offered Alonso the opportunity to race at Le Mans if he re-signs for the F1 2018 season.

McLaren have clever idea to keep Fernando Alonso for 2018 season

Fernando Alonso has been given an opportunity to race at the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2018 if he re-signs with McLaren for the 2018 F1 season.

This would give Alonso the opportunity to race in one of the three races that make up the prestigious ‘Triple Crown.’

To achieve victory to this end, a driver will need to win at the Monaco GP, the Indianapolis 500, and Le Mans.

Zak Brown, the team’s executive director, said: "If it is something he would like to do, in the right circumstances, we would be open to that.”

This might sway Alonso to sign up with McLaren for another year, despite earlier reservations about the team not achieving what he expected.

In May this year, he would not rule out a return to Ferrari in 2018 because McLaren were not winning on the F1 circuits. 

McLaren’s sweetener in an Alonso deal could be a desperate attempt to keep the driver, but Brown did make it clear that Alonso could only do so if it did not disrupt the F1 team’s prospects in the 2018 season.

Sounds like a tricky compromise with extremely muddy water.

Alonso has taken steps to win the ‘Triple Crown.’

F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Previews

He’s won the Monaco Grand Prix twice, once in 2006 with Renault and again in 2007 with McLaren.

He still remains the only driver to have won the GP in consecutive years.

Since then, he has endured a tough time trying to win, his last coming in the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix, and we're sure he’s only too aware that his time is growing shorter in the sport, hence why he’d like to try and win the ‘Triple Crown.’

McLaren are optimistic of a signature from Alonso for 2018, but signs may already be there that he is ready to move on in pursuit of glory.

In May this year, Alonso missed the Monaco Grand Prix so he could race in the Indianapolis 500 - one of the races he would need to win to achieve the ‘Triple Crown.’

F1 Grand Prix of Singapore - Previews

What looked like a positive debut and a possible win at the first attempt for the Spaniard, in which he led for 27 laps, quickly turned sour when he had to retire his Andretti Autosport Honda due to engine failure. 

A personal huge disappointment but a sense of unfinished business will loom over Alonso, who will want to take another shot at it at some time in the future – a shot that might not be afforded to him by McLaren again.

Despite meetings being held in Singapore, the offer on the table and Brown claiming all is well, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Alonso wearing different team colours next season.

Formula 1

