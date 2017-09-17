Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Boxing

.

Tyson Fury speaks about the prospect of fighting Anthony Joshua

Those who stayed up to watch Billy Joe Saunders' successful defence of his WBO middleweight title against Willie Monroe Jr in London last night might have noticed a familiar face sat ringside.

Tyson Fury has been keeping a relatively low profile since appearing to announce his retirement from boxing on Twitter in July.

The former heavyweight world champion hasn't fought since beating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 and is still waiting to face a UK Anti-Doping charge for the alleged use of a prohibited substance.

It has meant that all talk regarding a potential all-British world title showdown with Anthony Joshua has seemingly been dismissed.

However, Fury has hinted that his days in the ring are not completely over.

When asked about the prospect of fighting the WBA, IBO and IBF heavyweight champion, Fury feels extremely confident he could end Joshua's unbeaten streak.

"They call me 'the boomerang', I always come back," the 29-year-old said, as per Sky Sports.

"It's a fight [against Joshua] people want to see and an easy one for me with my boxing skills."

Joshua has recently talked up future bouts against Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz but of course, he must first deal with Kubrat Pulev.

The Olympic gold medalist will take on big underdog Pulev in Cardiff next month having been unable to secure a rematch with Wladimir Klitschko.

Nevertheless, a Joshua-Fury clash remains some time away and the latter has admitted he still has a lot of work to do before he returns to fight fitness.

Fury added: "To be honest I have to get some weight off, I have lost nearly two stone in two weeks so everything is going really well for me at the moment.

"I've really turned my life around and done a U-turn on everything and I'm feeling a lot better than I did before. I'm starting to get everything great again.

"I'm back enjoying the gym work and that's how it's supposed to be. I'm a long way from entering back in the ring but I'm on the right path."

