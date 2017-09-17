Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Boxing

Golovkin will be happy to retain his titles, despite the disappointing result.

Gennady Golovkin has taken to Twitter following the shock result against Canelo

Just another title fight, just a regular result, right? Wrong.  

Gennady Golovkin vs Canelo Alvarez was always going to produce fireworks, both inside and outside of the ring.

Two absolute warriors of the sport going toe-to-toe in what was dubbed as the fight of the century by some.

Few would say the fight was a disappointment, with both fighters showing their class in what really was an entertaining duel. The only thing that let the fighters down, was the officials. 

Golovkin had his say after the fight, and he was relatively blunt in his analysis of the events that had just taken place.

He felt he deserved the victory, and that there was one thing on his mind, a rematch.  

It would have been a huge surprise if Canelo had agreed with the 35-year-old Kazakhstani boxer, and of course, he didn’t.

He recalled a very different version of events, claiming his counterpunches "wobbled" Golovkin and that he won at least seven or eight rounds of the fight.  

After these controversial comments from the Mexican boxer, there was only one thing these two fighters agreed on. They wanted the rematch.  

Gennady Golovkin v Canelo Alvarez

Naturally, Twitter erupted following this announcement of the result, with ex-pro's and fans all weighing in with their opinion.

Yet, amongst the endless debating and heated opinions, a voice of reason came in the form of none other than Gennady Golovkin himself.  

Golovkin took to Twitter and made a very humble statement, he said: "The world knows #andstill Thanks to all my fans from all over the world for your support. It means a lot for me."

He clearly feels the world knows who should have won the fight.  

It would have been very easy for Golovkin to be bitter about the result and voice this publicly, however, he did not do this. Instead he remained professional.

Maybe he is saving how he really feels for the inevitable Golovkin vs Canelo rematch..

