The Man Utd XI that played in Wayne Rooney's debut in 2004 - where are they now?

Wayne Rooney will return to Old Trafford for the first time since leaving Manchester United in the summer this afternoon.

Rooney signed for his boyhood club Everton after establishing himself as a United legend.

The striker scored a club-record 253 goals for the Red Devils, winning five league titles and a Champions League during his 13 seasons at the club.

In truth, Rooney was always destined for greatness at the Theatre of Dreams - confirmed by his dream debut at the club.

Rooney had to wait for his first appearance in a United shirt after an injury following his £25.6 million move from Everton.

But when he finally made his debut in a Champions League tie against Fenerbahce at Old Trafford, he marked it with an incredible hat-trick during a 6-2 victory.

While we all know what’s happened to Rooney since that incredible night on Tuesday 28 September 2004 - what happened to the other 10 players that started that match for Sir Alex Ferguson’s side?

Let’s take a look:

Goalkeeper | Roy Carroll

Carroll played 72 times for United before moving to West Ham, Rangers and Derby.

His career then turned rather bizarre, signing for Danish club Odense, Greek clubs OFI Crete and Olympiacos before returning to England with Notts County.

He now plays for Linfield in his native Northern Ireland - a country he has played 45 times for.

Right-back | Gary Neville

Neville made more than 600 appearances for the club before retiring in 2011, winning eight league titles, three FA Cups, two League Cups and two Champions League.

You’ll now see and hear him regularly on Sky Sports after a failed stint as manager of Valencia.

Left-back | Gabriel Heinze

Heinze had three seasons at Old Trafford, winning a Premier League and a League Cup.

He then went on a rather illustrious European tour, playing for Real Madrid, Marseille and Roma before retiring in 2012.

Centre-back | Rio Ferdinand

Ferdinand became the most expensive British footballer in history and the world's most expensive defender when he moved from Leeds to United for around £30 million.

It proved to be money well spent as he played more than 450 times during 12 seasons, winning multiple trophies.

He spent the 2014/15 season at QPR before retiring.

Can now be seen as a pundit on BT Sport.

Centre-back | Mikael Silvestre

Silvestre played 361 times for United after they signed him from Inter Milan for just £4 million.

He then moved to rivals Arsenal - where he spent two seasons - before playing for Werder Breman, Portland Timbers and India’s Chennaiyin before retiring.

Right-midfield | David Bellion

Alex Ferguson had high hopes for Bellion after signing the Frenchman from Sunderland in 2003.

But after three years at the club, he only played 24 league games whilst going out on loan to West Ham and Nice.

He moved permanently to Nice before signing for Bordeaux. He was last seen playing for Red Star in the French third-tier but is thought to have retired last year.

Centre-midfield | Eric Djemba-Djemba

So good they named him twice…

Apart from Djemba-Djemba was pretty rubbish, wasn’t he?

Ferguson signed him for £3.5 million as a possible Roy Keane successor but he lasted just 20 league matches.

Since, he’s gone on to play for a plethora of clubs, including Aston Villa, Burnley, Qatar SC, OB, Hapoel Tel Aviv, Partizan, St Mirren, Chennaiyin, Persebaya Surabaya and Châteaubriant.

The 36-year-old is currently playing for Swiss FIFTH division side FC Vallorbe-Ballaigues.

He did make 34 appearances for Cameroon, though.

Centre-midfield | Kleberson

Another Ferguson signing that failed to live up to the hype.

Kleberson was signed after appearing in the 2002 World Cup for Brazil with United landing him from Atletico Paranaense for £6.5 million.

But the midfielder lasted just 30 matches before signing for Besiktas.

Kleberson soon returned to his native country, representing Flamengo, Atletico Paranaense (again) and Bahia.

He’s since moved to America, playing for Philadelphia Union and Indy Eleven but now the 38-year-old turns out for Fort Lauderdale Strikers.

Left-midfield | Ryan Giggs

Whatever happened to this guy?

Oh yeah, 963 appearances, 168 goals and 34 trophies for United.

It’s safe to say his Manchester United career was slightly more successful than the likes of Bellion, Kleberson and Djemba-Djemba.

Striker | Ruud van Nistelrooy

What a striker.

The Dutchman scored an impressive 150 times in 219 matches for United after his £18.5 million move from PSV in 2000.

After five years at the club, Van Nistelrooy moved to Real Madrid, before joining Hamburg and Malaga - where he retired in 2012.

Striker | Wayne Rooney

As you all know, Rooney went onto become United’s record goalscorer following that incredible debut against Fenerbahce.

He scored 253 goals in 559 appearances, winning 16 trophies in the process.

He’s now returned to his boyhood club and will no doubt receive a fantastic reception upon his return to Old Trafford this afternoon.

