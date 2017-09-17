Adalaide Byrd really has set the boxing world alight with her latest refereeing performance.

With two huge boxing competitors battling it out in the "battle of the century", Byrd somehow took the attention away from the boxing spectacle, and onto herself.

This has not been taken lightly, and Twitter is awash with heated opinions and confused thoughts, with pundits and fans equally baffled by what Adalaide Byrd was watching.

Two of the three official judges had the fight very close, with one judge voting 115-113 in favour of Golovkin, with another voting a 114-114 draw.

However, Adalaide Byrd clearly observed a very different fight, and scored the fight as a resounding 118-110 in favour of Canelo Alvarez, making the overall result, a draw.

The debates on Twitter have questioned whether Byrd's refereeing was influenced by boxing "politics".

Paulie Malignaggi shares this opinion.

He responded to a tweet that asked for a pro-boxer's opinion on the events that had just taken place, and he fully believes the result was decided by "politics".

He thinks that the amount of money Alvarez generates had a huge play on the result of the fight.

He said that the money Alvarez generates from his big money fight means the "cash cow gets protected".

No one can say that the former two-weight champion has held back in this tweet.

He clearly feels that Alvarez has been shielded by his promotion here. A very interesting thought, a thought that has been raised in other fights of a similar nature. After all, being represented by Golden Boy Promotions, and fighting in Las Vegas, is always going to raise some eyebrows, especially if the result is controversial.

Now, only Adalaide Byrd knows why she scored and how she scored, she is not adverse to a controversial scorecard, for example having Khan winning the Khan-Alvarez fight before he was knocked out.

Maybe Byrd simply sees fights differently to everyone else, or maybe she has been influenced by some boxing politics. The truth is, no one knows the truth.

One question everyone will be asking is: should Adalaide Byrd be allowed to referee again or should she be struck off?

