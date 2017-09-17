Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and the rest of the Golden State Warriors are one tightly knit unit that other teams in the league are finding impossible to break.

The arrival of Durant at the Warriors last summer started the journey that saw the team crowned as the NBA Champions for the second time in the space of three seasons. A monumental achievement.

Yet, while other NBA teams are finding it tough to breakdown Golden State, signs of friction within the camp itself began to appear, as the Finals MVP appeared to make bad comments about the Under Armour brand, which his teammate Curry is the face of.

According to NESN, during a recent appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, KD took a shot at UA, saying that “nobody” wants to play in their shoes. Obviously, this comment wouldn't have gone down well with Curry, so many believed there was friction between the two Warriors stars.

However, during a recent interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, Durant cleared the air about his relationship with Curry, saying there is no beef between them.

“We was never in a bad place when I said it,” Durant said. “So it was like, we didn’t have to patch anything else. Me and Steph, we talked about that. He had a conversation with me about it. I understood. We moved on. We the Warriors. Everybody trying to figure out a way to break us up, so they gonna use that, too.”

This is another case of something minor being blown out of proportion. If we're going down this line of thinking, you would have to think the next time Curry and Durant disagree on something, even if it's something small, it's a sign that 'a rift in their relationship is occurring'.

Durant, Curry, and the rest of the Warriors have been battling against everyone wishing on their downfall since the former Oklahoma City Thunder star arrived in the Bay Area last summer. So far, they're having the last laugh, as they're entering the new season as the defending NBA Champions.