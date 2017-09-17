Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Kevin Durant Steph Curry.

Kevin Durant sets record straight over possible Steph Curry relationship rift

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and the rest of the Golden State Warriors are one tightly knit unit that other teams in the league are finding impossible to break.

The arrival of Durant at the Warriors last summer started the journey that saw the team crowned as the NBA Champions for the second time in the space of three seasons. A monumental achievement.

Yet, while other NBA teams are finding it tough to breakdown Golden State, signs of friction within the camp itself began to appear, as the Finals MVP appeared to make bad comments about the Under Armour brand, which his teammate Curry is the face of.

Article continues below

According to NESN, during a recent appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, KD took a shot at UA, saying that “nobody” wants to play in their shoes. Obviously, this comment wouldn't have gone down well with Curry, so many believed there was friction between the two Warriors stars.

However, during a recent interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, Durant cleared the air about his relationship with Curry, saying there is no beef between them.

2017 NBA Finals - Game Three

“We was never in a bad place when I said it,” Durant said. “So it was like, we didn’t have to patch anything else. Me and Steph, we talked about that. He had a conversation with me about it. I understood. We moved on. We the Warriors. Everybody trying to figure out a way to break us up, so they gonna use that, too.”

This is another case of something minor being blown out of proportion. If we're going down this line of thinking, you would have to think the next time Curry and Durant disagree on something, even if it's something small, it's a sign that 'a rift in their relationship is occurring'.

Durant, Curry, and the rest of the Warriors have been battling against everyone wishing on their downfall since the former Oklahoma City Thunder star arrived in the Bay Area last summer. So far, they're having the last laugh, as they're entering the new season as the defending NBA Champions.

2017 NBA Finals - Game Five

Topics:
NBA
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division
Western Conference

Trending Stories

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

WWE stops footage of Daniel Bryan taking bumps from being released

WWE stops footage of Daniel Bryan taking bumps from being released

Philippe Coutinho finally breaks his silence over failed Barcelona move

Philippe Coutinho finally breaks his silence over failed Barcelona move

Cesc Fabregas explains why he joined Chelsea instead of Arsenal in 2014

Cesc Fabregas explains why he joined Chelsea instead of Arsenal in 2014

The Man Utd XI that played in Wayne Rooney's debut in 2004 - where are they now?

The Man Utd XI that played in Wayne Rooney's debut in 2004 - where are they now?

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again