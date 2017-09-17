Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Boxing

golovkin canelo.

Boxing fans on Twitter blasted Canelo Alvarez for 'cheap' moment v Gennady Golovkin

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The vast majority of boxing fans were left stunned when Gennady Golovkin was denied a 38th career victory against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez on Saturday night.

There were boos when the decision was announced inside the T-Mobile Arena while boxing fans on social media have also been heavily critical of the result.

One judge scored it 118-110 for Alvarez, another 115-113 for Golovkin and the third a 114-114 draw.

Article continues below

Golovkin clearly felt that he deserved to win the fight and his tweet posted hours later has since gone viral.

“The world knows #andstill,” the 35-year-old posted. “Thanks to all my fans from all over the world for your support. It means a lot for me.”

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

NFL UK's Fantasy 'NFL Challenge' - Week Two selections

NFL UK's Fantasy 'NFL Challenge' - Week Two selections

WWE stops footage of Daniel Bryan taking bumps from being released

WWE stops footage of Daniel Bryan taking bumps from being released

Vince McMahon did something sneaky before being headbutted by Kevin Owens on SmackDown

Vince McMahon did something sneaky before being headbutted by Kevin Owens on SmackDown

Philippe Coutinho finally breaks his silence over failed Barcelona move

Philippe Coutinho finally breaks his silence over failed Barcelona move

Cesc Fabregas explains why he joined Chelsea instead of Arsenal in 2014

Cesc Fabregas explains why he joined Chelsea instead of Arsenal in 2014

Official scorecard

You can see the scorecard in full here…

Boxing world unimpressed with the outcome

Various high-profile figures from the world of boxing criticised the decision, including Lennox Lewis, Audley Harrison and Paulie Malignaggi.

Canelo blasted for 'cheap' moment v GGG

But aside from the outcome, there was one moment during the fight which boxing fans found difficult to stomach.

Canelo had Golovkin in a headlock and deliberately caught his opponent with an unbelievably cheap shot.

Watch it here…

The referee spotted the incident and looked far from impressed.

How Twitter reacted

And here’s how boxing fans reacted on Twitter…

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
Muhammad Ali
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao

Trending Stories

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

WWE stops footage of Daniel Bryan taking bumps from being released

WWE stops footage of Daniel Bryan taking bumps from being released

Philippe Coutinho finally breaks his silence over failed Barcelona move

Philippe Coutinho finally breaks his silence over failed Barcelona move

Cesc Fabregas explains why he joined Chelsea instead of Arsenal in 2014

Cesc Fabregas explains why he joined Chelsea instead of Arsenal in 2014

The Man Utd XI that played in Wayne Rooney's debut in 2004 - where are they now?

The Man Utd XI that played in Wayne Rooney's debut in 2004 - where are they now?

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again