The vast majority of boxing fans were left stunned when Gennady Golovkin was denied a 38th career victory against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez on Saturday night.

There were boos when the decision was announced inside the T-Mobile Arena while boxing fans on social media have also been heavily critical of the result.

One judge scored it 118-110 for Alvarez, another 115-113 for Golovkin and the third a 114-114 draw.

Golovkin clearly felt that he deserved to win the fight and his tweet posted hours later has since gone viral.

“The world knows #andstill,” the 35-year-old posted. “Thanks to all my fans from all over the world for your support. It means a lot for me.”

Boxing world unimpressed with the outcome

Various high-profile figures from the world of boxing criticised the decision, including Lennox Lewis, Audley Harrison and Paulie Malignaggi.

Canelo blasted for 'cheap' moment v GGG

But aside from the outcome, there was one moment during the fight which boxing fans found difficult to stomach.

Canelo had Golovkin in a headlock and deliberately caught his opponent with an unbelievably cheap shot.

The referee spotted the incident and looked far from impressed.

