Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

-.

Philippe Coutinho's highlights vs Burnley revealed one huge negative - Liverpool fans noticed

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

When the Liverpool team was announced at around 2 pm yesterday, fans were full of optimism as Philippe Coutinho started his first game of the season.

Sadly, fans were brought crashing back down to reality as Jurgen Klopp's underperforming side were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley.

Scott Arfield gave Sean Dyche's side the lead on 27 minutes, only for summer signing Mohamed Salah to equalise shortly after.

Article continues below

Liverpool pressed for an equaliser for the rest of the fixture, but were kept out by a determined Clarets defence, expertly marshalled by the impressive Ben Mee.

The Reds were nowhere near their frightening best like they were in the 4-0 victory over Arsenal and Coutinho was a huge source of frustration.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

NFL UK's Fantasy 'NFL Challenge' - Week Two selections

NFL UK's Fantasy 'NFL Challenge' - Week Two selections

WWE stops footage of Daniel Bryan taking bumps from being released

WWE stops footage of Daniel Bryan taking bumps from being released

Vince McMahon did something sneaky before being headbutted by Kevin Owens on SmackDown

Vince McMahon did something sneaky before being headbutted by Kevin Owens on SmackDown

Philippe Coutinho finally breaks his silence over failed Barcelona move

Philippe Coutinho finally breaks his silence over failed Barcelona move

Cesc Fabregas explains why he joined Chelsea instead of Arsenal in 2014

Cesc Fabregas explains why he joined Chelsea instead of Arsenal in 2014

The Brazilian appeared to work hard and done some mazy dribbles but in reality, the 25-year-old was desperately below-par.

As you can see form the highlights video below, Coutinho tried way too many shots from distance when a teammate was in a far better position.

COUTINHO'S DISAPPOINTING HIGHLIGHTS

Liverpool fans were not happy and they openly voiced their frustration with their returning playmaker.

LIVERPOOL FANS SPEAK OUT

You can understand why they weren't overly happy with Coutinho and fans even cheered early in the first-half when he finally passed to left-back Andrew Robertson.

The Brazilian is renowned for his constant long distance shooting and it is an aspect of his game which he must fix.

His assist record suffers because of it and despite the fact he can score the odd worldie, most of his shots are off target.

Liverpool v Burnley - Premier League

Coutinho finally spoke out about his failed move to Barcelona this summer, with Liverpool somehow keeping hold of the former Inter Milan man.

"I was interested by the offer but now my focus is on having a good season with Liverpool and with the national team," Coutinho told ESPN Brasil, per Metro.

"It’s an honour to receive an offer from this club [Barcelona] but it is also an honour playing for Liverpool, I’ve always respected the club and the supporters."

Liverpool v Burnley - Premier League

Barca may return for the playmaker after the 2018 World Cup but if he doesn't rediscover his best form, they may look at another option.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Philippe Coutinho
Jordan Henderson
Football

Trending Stories

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

WWE stops footage of Daniel Bryan taking bumps from being released

WWE stops footage of Daniel Bryan taking bumps from being released

Philippe Coutinho finally breaks his silence over failed Barcelona move

Philippe Coutinho finally breaks his silence over failed Barcelona move

Cesc Fabregas explains why he joined Chelsea instead of Arsenal in 2014

Cesc Fabregas explains why he joined Chelsea instead of Arsenal in 2014

The Man Utd XI that played in Wayne Rooney's debut in 2004 - where are they now?

The Man Utd XI that played in Wayne Rooney's debut in 2004 - where are they now?

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again