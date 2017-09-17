Official online NBA destination in the UK

LeBron James.

Report: LeBron James 'unequivocally' decides on his NBA future

The Cleveland Cavaliers have already endured one stressful offseason regarding the future of Kyrie Irving with the franchise, and that looks set to occur once more next summer, this time concerning the future of LeBron James.

The Cavaliers star is set to opt out of his player option in 2018 and become a free agent with the expiration of his contract. James has been in Cleveland for the past three seasons since 2014, bringing the city its first NBA Championship in 2016.

Now though, there has been strong speculation suggesting this could be the King's last season at the Cavaliers, meaning he could leave the franchise for the second time in his career. However, rumors have suggested he could stay put and sign a new deal.

One of the potential landing spots for James, if he does decide to leave Cleveland, is the Los Angeles Lakers, as this would mean he is closer to his business interests.

James himself has said anything publicly about the situation and is unlikely to do so so close to the start of the new season, but one report has suggested he has already unequivocally made his decision on his future.

According to sports columnist Peter Vecsey on his Patreon, James will be leaving the Cavaliers next summer to join the Lakers.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Los Angeles Lakers

Vecsey said, via Bleacher Report: "Accordingly, I’m publicly terminating the pandemic of speculation surrounding LeBron James’ playing plans past this season. For months, many in the media declared or composed presumption the Lakers would be the beneficiaries of his talents when he became a free agent July 1, 2018.

"I’m eradicating all conjecture and uncertainty! I’m comfortable now in stating unequivocally, LeBron will leave the Cavaliers a second time and join the Lakers, and return the team to LA Lore status."

While the report says James will be leaving the Cavaliers next summer, this report still has to be taken with a pinch of salt until the player himself confirms his future or the Cavaliers themselves verify the fate of arguably their greatest ever player.

For now, James is still in Cleveland, but talks of a move to Los Angeles is increasing.

Los Angeles Lakers v Cleveland Cavaliers

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

