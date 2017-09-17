Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

.

Jose Mourinho explains why Man Utd signed Lukaku before Chelsea

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Romelu Lukaku may only be six games into his Manchester United career but he already looks well on the way to paying back the £75 million Jose Mourinho spent in the summer to bring him to Old Trafford.

The eventual fee to secure Lukaku's services from Everton could rise up to £90m once you include all of the add-ons but United and Mourinho won't mind if he adds to his hot streak of six goals so far this season.

His first opportunity to do so will obviously come later this afternoon when the Red Devils take on Lukaku's former side at the Theatre of Dreams.

Article continues below

Unsurprisingly, the Belgian has been a hot topic of discussion in the build-up to the clash.

For most of the summer, it did look like the 24-year-old would be heading back to his first English club, Chelsea, while United's interest was seemingly in Alvaro Morata.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

NFL UK's Fantasy 'NFL Challenge' - Week Two selections

NFL UK's Fantasy 'NFL Challenge' - Week Two selections

WWE stops footage of Daniel Bryan taking bumps from being released

WWE stops footage of Daniel Bryan taking bumps from being released

WWE Superstar to receive big push soon

WWE Superstar to receive big push soon

Philippe Coutinho finally breaks his silence over failed Barcelona move

Philippe Coutinho finally breaks his silence over failed Barcelona move

Fergie did something brilliant when Man Utd youngster drove a Bentley to training

Fergie did something brilliant when Man Utd youngster drove a Bentley to training

Then all of sudden, Mourinho blindsided his former employers by agreeing a deal to sign Lukaku, right under the noses of Chelsea.

The Man United boss has explained, however, that his influence wasn't a factor in beating Chelsea to the signing of their new No.9.

According to Mourinho, the Red Devils were simply happier to meet Everton's asking price.

Stoke City v Manchester United - Premier League

"I don't think it was my influence, no," he said, per Sky Sports.

"I think we paid the money that Everton asked for and we paid the player the wages that his agent asked for and we paid the agents the commission that they asked for.

"I think that was the way. I don't see another reason. We paid what Everton asked for. The seller club is the club that decides the amount the buying club pays or doesn't pay.

"With Romelu my club decided to pay and they got him."

FBL-ENG-PR-STOKE-MAN UTD

Of course, it didn't prove to be a complete disaster for Antonio Conte.

After missing out on Lukaku, Chelsea turned to Morata, who has enjoyed a similarly fast start to the new campaign.

The Blues' £60m addition from Real Madrid has scored three times and created two more goals so far in the Premier League.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Romelu Lukaku
Football

Trending Stories

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

WWE stops footage of Daniel Bryan taking bumps from being released

WWE stops footage of Daniel Bryan taking bumps from being released

Philippe Coutinho finally breaks his silence over failed Barcelona move

Philippe Coutinho finally breaks his silence over failed Barcelona move

Fergie did something brilliant when Man Utd youngster drove a Bentley to training

Fergie did something brilliant when Man Utd youngster drove a Bentley to training

Cesc Fabregas explains why he joined Chelsea instead of Arsenal in 2014

Cesc Fabregas explains why he joined Chelsea instead of Arsenal in 2014

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again