Romelu Lukaku may only be six games into his Manchester United career but he already looks well on the way to paying back the £75 million Jose Mourinho spent in the summer to bring him to Old Trafford.

The eventual fee to secure Lukaku's services from Everton could rise up to £90m once you include all of the add-ons but United and Mourinho won't mind if he adds to his hot streak of six goals so far this season.

His first opportunity to do so will obviously come later this afternoon when the Red Devils take on Lukaku's former side at the Theatre of Dreams.

Unsurprisingly, the Belgian has been a hot topic of discussion in the build-up to the clash.

For most of the summer, it did look like the 24-year-old would be heading back to his first English club, Chelsea, while United's interest was seemingly in Alvaro Morata.

Then all of sudden, Mourinho blindsided his former employers by agreeing a deal to sign Lukaku, right under the noses of Chelsea.

The Man United boss has explained, however, that his influence wasn't a factor in beating Chelsea to the signing of their new No.9.

According to Mourinho, the Red Devils were simply happier to meet Everton's asking price.

"I don't think it was my influence, no," he said, per Sky Sports.

"I think we paid the money that Everton asked for and we paid the player the wages that his agent asked for and we paid the agents the commission that they asked for.

"I think that was the way. I don't see another reason. We paid what Everton asked for. The seller club is the club that decides the amount the buying club pays or doesn't pay.

"With Romelu my club decided to pay and they got him."

Of course, it didn't prove to be a complete disaster for Antonio Conte.

After missing out on Lukaku, Chelsea turned to Morata, who has enjoyed a similarly fast start to the new campaign.

The Blues' £60m addition from Real Madrid has scored three times and created two more goals so far in the Premier League.

