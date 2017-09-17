The hugely anticipated mega-fight between Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez took place on Saturday night inside the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, and it certainly didn't disappoint.

Golovkin, who holds the unified WBA, WBC, IBF, and IBO middleweight titles, who is also undefeated, faced Alvarez, who is a three-time world champion in two weight classes.

From the start, it was clear both fighters were prepared to put it all on the line.

Article continues below

'Canelo' started the stronger in the first couple of rounds, landing a nice combination in the first and dealing with Golovkin's jab well.

However, in the third and fourth, it was the Kazakhstani who came out the strongest. He set the pace and had Alvarez on the ropes after landing an impressive left hook.

Article continues below

As the fight went on, "Triple G' continued to control, overall landing far more punches than his Mexican opponent.

However, there was huge controversy after the final bell, as the judges scored it as a draw, which was met with huge disproval from those in attendance.

However, nobody watching live could forget the best highlight in the fight when Alvarez threw one of the biggest punches you are ever likely to see.

Watch the ridiculous punch in the video below.

It seemed to stun everyone in attendance, not just because of the power of the punch, but the fact Golovkin took it with ease and kept moving forward.

It was a far different story last year when 'Canelo' took on Brit Amir Khan.

During the sixth round of their huge encounter, Khan walked straight in to a very similar punch, although that one left the Bolton boxer KO'd on the canvas, with some saying he is still lying there now!

Alvarez and Golovkin have agreed in principle to a rematch, but a date has not yet been confirmed.

Hopefully next time, a judge doesn't decide they want centre stage.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms