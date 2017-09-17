After Saturday's exciting Premier League fixtures, the footballing world adjusted its focus to a mouth-watering Super Sunday.

The first game saw Arsenal make the daunting trip to Chelsea, with the Blues winning their last three games in style.

The Gunners arrive in a bit of form after their 4-0 humbling at the hands of Liverpool, beating Bournemouth 3-0 and then claiming an impressive 3-1 comeback victory over FC Koln in the Europa League.

Article continues below

Alexis Sanchez made his return to the starting lineup against the Bundesliga side, scoring a stunning goal in the process.

The Chilean is the Gunners' best player by some distance and with the visit to Stamford Bridge a huge test for Arsene Wenger's side, it was expected he would start.

Article continues below

But, when the teams were announced at 12:30 pm, the former Barcelona man had to make do with a place on the bench, with Alex Iwobi and Danny Welbeck supporting Alexandre Lacazette up front.

Arsenal Twitter went into meltdown after seeing the haunting team sheet and club legend Ian Wright was devastated by the news.

The Match of the Day regular reacted in truly hilarious fashion, posting a video of what he did when he heard the news.

IAN WRIGHT'S REACTION

Brilliant stuff from Wrighty, summing up the feelings of the entire Arsenal fan base right there. Mesut Ozil also misses the game with a knee injury.

Sanchez will without a doubt come off the bench at some point, especially if Arsenal predictably fall behind at the Bridge.

The Chilean was the subject of much transfer speculation this summer, with Manchester City launching a £60m bid for him in the final days of the window.

ARSENAL TEAM

However, given Pep Guardiola's side's impressive start to the season - optimised in their 6-0 win over Watford - Sanchez will perhaps struggle to get in the team when he does inevitably make the move when his contract expires next summer.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms