beckham neville.

David Beckham has reacted hilariously on Instagram to this Gary Neville photo

Gary Neville is undoubtedly one of the best - if not the best - football pundits on British television.

The former Manchester United captain was a deeply unpopular player among opposition fans during his playing days but has completely turned around his public image thanks to his incredible punditry work with Sky Sports over the past five or six years.

Neville is able to talk about football in an eloquent but often humorous way that engages viewers and has deserved all the plaudits that have come his way.

Sky Sports viewers were gutted when it was announced back in December 2015 that he was leaving the channel in order to become the new head coach of Valencia.

However, by the start of the 2016-17 season, he was back at Sky after his spell with Los Che went horribly wrong.

Neville has no plans to return to coaching and while that is a shame because he clearly has so much to offer, it’s good for those who can’t get enough of his punditry.

First he was mocked by his brother

The 42-year-old was on duty for Super Sunday this afternoon and was mocked by his brother, Phil, for having make-up applied beforehand.

“@gneville2 wearing make up,” the younger Neville commented, “who'd have thought?”

Then David Beckham had a funny dig

This prompted a brilliant reaction from Gary and Phil’s old pal, David Beckham, who couldn’t resist having a dig at his ex-teammate.

“It's not the fact that you r wearing makeup it's the fact you are on the side of the Theatre Of Dreams,” Beckham wrote, “what would the boss say? Actually what would Keaney say 😡 hahahahahaha 😂 @gneville2 @philipneville18”

Indeed, one can only imagine how Sir Alex Ferguson and Roy Keane would react to seeing Neville having make-up applied on the touchline of Old Trafford of all places.

Jamie Carragher also joined in on the fun

Jamie Carragher then joined in on the fun, writing: “It'll make no f*****g difference @gneville2 💅🏻💄😘”

Savage.

