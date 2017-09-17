Billy Joe Saunders' eight-year-old son Stevie has issued an apology after he bizarrely punched and kicked Willy Monroe Jr during the fighters weigh-in on Friday.

As his dad and Monroe Jr were posing for pictures on stage ahead of their world middleweight championship bout, Stevie stepped onto the scales and moved towards his dad's opponent.

The New York native seemed to kindly embrace the youngster, patting him on the head and smiling.

Article continues below

However, everyone in attendance was then left stunned when the boy first punched and then kicked Monroe in his manhood before being dragged away by Saunders entourage.

Afterwards, Billy Joe took to twitter and amazingly defended his boys actions, by tweeting: "My son's been taught when a stranger puts their hands on them they don't know punch and run away self defence @boxnationtv @frankwarren_tv👍🏻"

Article continues below

Whilst the American just seemed to laugh off the incident, his trainer TJ Nolan said: “When you roll with a wolf pack and the leader of the pack is like Saunders is, that's the outcome – you get screwed up little kids."

Billy Joe Saunders ended up winning the fight on points with all three judges scoring him highest to enable the fighter to retain his belt.

In the ring afterwards, all eyes turned towards his son again as he celebrated with his dad.

He stood alongside him as Billy Joe thanked Monroe for coming over to England to fight, before handing Stevie the microphone.

Stevie then innocently ushered an apology saying: "Sorry for punching you in the nuts."

It now seems as if the 'incident' is all forgiven and Saunders is looking at his next opponent.

He would have hoped to have fought the winner of Alvarez v Golovkin, however, after that finished in a draw, it now seems he will have to look for another opponent.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms