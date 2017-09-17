Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Boxing

Billy Joe Saunders celebrates his win over Willy Monroe Jr.

Billy Joe Saunders son apologises for attacking Willie Monroe Jr

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Billy Joe Saunders' eight-year-old son Stevie has issued an apology after he bizarrely punched and kicked Willy Monroe Jr during the fighters weigh-in on Friday. 

As his dad and Monroe Jr were posing for pictures on stage ahead of their world middleweight championship bout, Stevie stepped onto the scales and moved towards his dad's opponent.

The New York native seemed to kindly embrace the youngster, patting him on the head and smiling.

Article continues below

However, everyone in attendance was then left stunned when the boy first punched and then kicked Monroe in his manhood before being dragged away by Saunders entourage. 

Afterwards, Billy Joe took to twitter and amazingly defended his boys actions, by tweeting: "My son's been taught when a stranger puts their hands on them they don't know punch and run away self defence @boxnationtv @frankwarren_tv👍🏻"

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

NFL UK's Fantasy 'NFL Challenge' - Week Two selections

NFL UK's Fantasy 'NFL Challenge' - Week Two selections

WWE stops footage of Daniel Bryan taking bumps from being released

WWE stops footage of Daniel Bryan taking bumps from being released

WWE Superstar to receive big push soon

WWE Superstar to receive big push soon

Philippe Coutinho finally breaks his silence over failed Barcelona move

Philippe Coutinho finally breaks his silence over failed Barcelona move

Fergie did something brilliant when Man Utd youngster drove a Bentley to training

Fergie did something brilliant when Man Utd youngster drove a Bentley to training

Whilst the American just seemed to laugh off the incident, his trainer TJ Nolan said: “When you roll with a wolf pack and the leader of the pack is like Saunders is, that's the outcome – you get screwed up little kids."

Billy Joe Saunders ended up winning the fight on points with all three judges scoring him highest to enable the fighter to retain his belt. 

In the ring afterwards, all eyes turned towards his son again as he celebrated with his dad.

Boxing at Copper Box Arena

He stood alongside him as Billy Joe thanked Monroe for coming over to England to fight, before handing Stevie the microphone.

Stevie then innocently ushered an apology saying: "Sorry for punching you in the nuts." 

It now seems as if the 'incident' is all forgiven and Saunders is looking at his next opponent.

He would have hoped to have fought the winner of Alvarez v Golovkin, however, after that finished in a draw, it now seems he will have to look for another opponent. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
David Haye
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao

Trending Stories

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

WWE stops footage of Daniel Bryan taking bumps from being released

WWE stops footage of Daniel Bryan taking bumps from being released

Philippe Coutinho finally breaks his silence over failed Barcelona move

Philippe Coutinho finally breaks his silence over failed Barcelona move

Fergie did something brilliant when Man Utd youngster drove a Bentley to training

Fergie did something brilliant when Man Utd youngster drove a Bentley to training

Cesc Fabregas explains why he joined Chelsea instead of Arsenal in 2014

Cesc Fabregas explains why he joined Chelsea instead of Arsenal in 2014

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again