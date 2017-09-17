Why Twitter was laughing at N’Golo Kante in line-up before Chelsea v Arsenal

N’Golo Kante has been absolutely phenomenal since arriving in the Premier League two summers ago.

The indefatigable French midfielder cost Leicester City just £5.6 million and finished his debut season in England with a Premier League winners’ medal.

He then moved to Chelsea, completing a £32 million transfer to Stamford Bridge, and picked up his second Premier League winners’ medal at the end of his second season in England’s top division.

"I'd go as far to say that he's the best central midfield player in the world on current form, I really would," Chelsea legend Frank Lampard said, per the Mirror, back in March.

"Looking at the way he's performing this year, he may not be scoring lots of goals but what he's giving to the team in the way he's playing, the driving force that he is, I cannot see anyone else out there in world football better than him at the moment."

Kante is arguably the best holding midfielder in the world

There are few - if any - better holding midfielders in the world right now.

Kante has proved that you don’t need to be the biggest, fastest or most powerful to shine, or best the best, in his position.

What you do need, though, is a fierce will to win, immense stamina and footballing intelligence - traits that the brilliant Kante possesses in abundance.

Why fans were laughing at Kante before Arsenal match

The France international is currently in action against Arsenal but, before the match, viewers couldn’t help but laugh after spotting something pretty amusing as the two teams lined up on the pitch.

For some reason, Kante had been paired up with a mascot who was basically the same height as him.

Check it out…

Kante is only 5’ 6” tall and his mascot wasn’t the youngest, so it did look pretty odd.

People on Twitter couldn't help but laugh

Here’s how people on Twitter reacted…

Poor old Kante.

