Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Kante.

Why Twitter was laughing at N’Golo Kante in line-up before Chelsea played Arsenal

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Why Twitter was laughing at N’Golo Kante in line-up before Chelsea v Arsenal

N’Golo Kante has been absolutely phenomenal since arriving in the Premier League two summers ago.

The indefatigable French midfielder cost Leicester City just £5.6 million and finished his debut season in England with a Premier League winners’ medal.

He then moved to Chelsea, completing a £32 million transfer to Stamford Bridge, and picked up his second Premier League winners’ medal at the end of his second season in England’s top division.

Article continues below

"I'd go as far to say that he's the best central midfield player in the world on current form, I really would," Chelsea legend Frank Lampard said, per the Mirror, back in March.

"Looking at the way he's performing this year, he may not be scoring lots of goals but what he's giving to the team in the way he's playing, the driving force that he is, I cannot see anyone else out there in world football better than him at the moment."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

NFL UK's Fantasy 'NFL Challenge' - Week Two selections

NFL UK's Fantasy 'NFL Challenge' - Week Two selections

WWE stops footage of Daniel Bryan taking bumps from being released

WWE stops footage of Daniel Bryan taking bumps from being released

WWE Superstar to receive big push soon

WWE Superstar to receive big push soon

Fergie did something brilliant when Man Utd youngster drove a Bentley to training

Fergie did something brilliant when Man Utd youngster drove a Bentley to training

Philippe Coutinho finally breaks his silence over failed Barcelona move

Philippe Coutinho finally breaks his silence over failed Barcelona move

Kante is arguably the best holding midfielder in the world

There are few - if any - better holding midfielders in the world right now.

Kante has proved that you don’t need to be the biggest, fastest or most powerful to shine, or best the best, in his position.

Chelsea v Burnley - Premier League

What you do need, though, is a fierce will to win, immense stamina and footballing intelligence - traits that the brilliant Kante possesses in abundance.

Why fans were laughing at Kante before Arsenal match

The France international is currently in action against Arsenal but, before the match, viewers couldn’t help but laugh after spotting something pretty amusing as the two teams lined up on the pitch.

For some reason, Kante had been paired up with a mascot who was basically the same height as him.

Check it out…

Kante is only 5’ 6” tall and his mascot wasn’t the youngest, so it did look pretty odd.

People on Twitter couldn't help but laugh

Here’s how people on Twitter reacted…

Poor old Kante.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Football
Frank Lampard

Trending Stories

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

WWE stops footage of Daniel Bryan taking bumps from being released

WWE stops footage of Daniel Bryan taking bumps from being released

Fergie did something brilliant when Man Utd youngster drove a Bentley to training

Fergie did something brilliant when Man Utd youngster drove a Bentley to training

Philippe Coutinho finally breaks his silence over failed Barcelona move

Philippe Coutinho finally breaks his silence over failed Barcelona move

Cesc Fabregas explains why he joined Chelsea instead of Arsenal in 2014

Cesc Fabregas explains why he joined Chelsea instead of Arsenal in 2014

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again