Fallen, but far from down and out.

A doping ban and mental health issues have meant that former world heavyweight champ Tyson Fury has not fought for nearly two years after sensationally bringing Wladimir Klitschko's near 10-year reign to an end.

Talk of a comeback in May this year against American WBC champ Deontay Wilder was scotched by the British Boxing Board of Control, who pointed out Fury was still suspended after testing positive for cannabis the day before he pulled out of a rematch with Klitschko last September.

At that time, manager Eddie Hearn, who manages current WBO champ Anthony Joshua, predicted this would be the last we saw of Fury in the ring.

"I wanted Fury to fight Klitschko, because we wanted Joshua to fight Fury. A heavyweight title unification between two Brits is gold dust. But everyone in boxing knew that the fight between Fury and Klitschko wouldn't happen and I don't think Fury will fight again.

"Some people can't deal with being in the spotlight and maybe he thinks he'll never get that feeling again that the got from winning the world title," Hearn told Metro.

Still only 29, Fury remains unbeaten in 25 fights, winning 18 by knockout. He has linked drug use with his battle against depression, but appeared to be back to his bullish best as he spoke prior to friend Billy Joe Saunders' successful defence of his WBO middleweight title against Willie Monroe Jnr in London on Saturday.

Asked: "What are you going to do to Anthony Joshua if you fight him. Are you going to knock him out?," Tyson lifted one finger and said: "One round. One round finish."

Joshua will no doubt have something to say about that, but nevertheless, fully expects Fury back in the ring.

Fury's immediate future remains up in the air with his licence still suspended whilst he awaits a hearing into the drug charge, but Joshua told Sky Sports: "The boxing ring is where he will find peace. You can have a year or two off through mistakes and complacency but, deep down, it's all you know so you'll always come home."

And, what did Fury think of Hearn?

Clearly wishing to avoid a war of words with his rival's manager, for once Fury didn't rise to the bait, saying: "He's a top bloke. I think he's great."

