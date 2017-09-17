Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Arsenal's tweet after Petr Cech's save to Pedro is destroyed

Coming back to Stamford Bridge is always special for Petr Cech.

The 35-year-old spent over a decade at Chelsea before Thibaut Courtois' arrival forced him to seek first-team football elsewhere in 2015.

Since joining Arsenal, however, Cech hasn't exactly enjoyed much success going back to his old hunting ground, with the Gunners recent record at Stamford Bridge wretched, to say the least.

Given the difficult start to the season Arsene Wenger's men have endured, he was probably expecting to be fairly busy during their latest trip to Chelsea's ground on Sunday afternoon.

And despite picking up a loud cheer early on for slightly embarrassing Alvaro Morata early on, it wasn't long before Arsenal's No.1 was called into action.

In the 33rd minute ex-Gunner Cesc Fabregas played a brilliant ball through to Pedro, who seemingly had a straight-forward one-on-one chance to break the deadlock.

However, a combination of the ball getting stuck under Pedro's feet and the pressure from Arsenal's defenders chasing back meant the Spaniard's shot was hit straight at Cech.

An important save, yes. Worthy of a celebratory tweet from Arsenal's official Twitter account, though?

They clearly thought so.

Well it probably went down as well as you would expect it to - and not only with opposing supporters.

Fortunately for Arsenal, they had no need to post it again as the visitors arguably enjoyed the best chances of the rest of the first half.

Danny Welbeck and Alexandre Lacazette both missed good opportunities while Aaron Ramsey hit the post.

