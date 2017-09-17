Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

How Alexis Sanchez reacted to Alexandre Lacazette's miss vs Chelsea

You couldn’t blame Arsenal fans for fearing the worst heading into their clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Gunners had lost in their previous five trips to west London, conceding 15 goals and scoring just two in the process.

And when they saw that both Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez had been left out of the starting XI, they were probably expecting another thrashing like their last away trip to Liverpool - which ended 4-0.

But Arsenal surprised everyone with overall performance, earning a credible 0-0 draw.

Arsene Wenger’s side produced a very encouraging display and were arguably the better team.

And they certainly came closest to scoring.

Aaron Ramsey bundled his way into the box but could only hit the post with his effort. The ball rebounded back to club-record signing Alexandre Lacezette but the Frenchman could only blaze over from six-yards with the goal gaping.

It was a difficult chance but one that you’d expect the striker to score.

As you’d expect, Arsenal fans reacted in despair at missing a glorious chance to go ahead.

But it was Alexis Sanchez’s reaction on the Arsenal bench that was the most interesting.

Sanchez was named on the substitutes bench due to the Chilean still lacking match-fitness.

Now, Sanchez’s behaviour on the Arsenal bench has caused quite a stir before. On a couple of occasions - such as at Anfield a few weeks ago - Sanchez has been caught smirking when his side are losing heavily.

And he was at it once again this afternoon.

After Lacazette smashed his chance over, Sanchez seemed angry at first before laughing with David Ospina.

It’s just so strange.

Obviously, Sanchez isn’t happy that his teammate has missed the opportunity to put Arsenal ahead and we’re not suggested that he wanted him to miss.

But why is he always laughing at the most inconvenient times?

While many Gooners would have been confused that both Ozil and Sanchez weren’t playing against Chelsea, Wenger explained his selection before the match.

“Mesut Ozil is injured, [Alexis] Sanchez is close to his best,” Wenger told Sky Sports ahead of the clash.

“He played in midweek and I think he’s very close now to starting a [Premier League] game.”

