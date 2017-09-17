Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Gary Cahill.

Gary Cahill mercilessly mocked for embarrassing moment against Arsenal

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Like when David Moyes replaced Sir Alex Ferguson as Manchester United manager, Gary Cahill’s task of replacing John Terry as Chelsea captain seems similarly impossible.

Terry is the best captain in Chelsea’s history; a leader both on and off the pitch who led by example for almost 20 years.

How could the legendary centre-back’s successor possibly live up to the high standards that he set?

Article continues below

In the end, Antonio Conte decided that Gary Cahill should become the club’s new permanent captain.

It was a decision that made complete sense: Cahill is one of the club’s longest-serving players, having been at Stamford Bridge since 2012, he’s in his 30s, a seasoned international, and has spent a lot of time playing alongside and shadowing Terry.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

NFL UK's Fantasy 'NFL Challenge' - Week Two selections

NFL UK's Fantasy 'NFL Challenge' - Week Two selections

WWE stops footage of Daniel Bryan taking bumps from being released

WWE stops footage of Daniel Bryan taking bumps from being released

WWE Superstar to receive big push soon

WWE Superstar to receive big push soon

Fergie did something brilliant when Man Utd youngster drove a Bentley to training

Fergie did something brilliant when Man Utd youngster drove a Bentley to training

Philippe Coutinho finally breaks his silence over failed Barcelona move

Philippe Coutinho finally breaks his silence over failed Barcelona move

Cahill: I'll call Terry if I need help!

Cahill expressed his delight after being handed the armband and admitted he would contact Terry if he required any advice this season.

“Yes, no doubt (laughs)” the England international responded when asked if he would call Terry. “If I get in any sticky situations I’m sure he is one of the first people I will be on the phone to, but I doubt he’ll mind that.”

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-MIDDLESBROUGH

Cahill's embarrassing moment v Arsenal

Terry should probably expect a phone call this evening after one particularly embarrassing moment involving Cahill during Chelsea’s Premier League match against Arsenal this afternoon.

Shortly before half-time, Cahill decided it would be a good idea to channel his inner Lionel Messi inside his own half - and it did not go well…

Dear oh dear, Gary.

Chelsea fans want him stripped of the captaincy

Chelsea fans have reacted surprisingly badly to this moment - and Cahill’s overall performance against the Gunners - and quite a few of them are even tweeting #NotMyCaptain.

It seems some supporters have already had enough of Cahill captaining the club.

Chelsea fans: should Gary Cahill be your team’s captain? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Football
Chelsea
Frank Lampard
Gary Cahill

Trending Stories

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

Watch: J.J. Watt's game-ending spear receives WWE commentary treatment

WWE stops footage of Daniel Bryan taking bumps from being released

WWE stops footage of Daniel Bryan taking bumps from being released

Fergie did something brilliant when Man Utd youngster drove a Bentley to training

Fergie did something brilliant when Man Utd youngster drove a Bentley to training

Philippe Coutinho finally breaks his silence over failed Barcelona move

Philippe Coutinho finally breaks his silence over failed Barcelona move

Cesc Fabregas explains why he joined Chelsea instead of Arsenal in 2014

Cesc Fabregas explains why he joined Chelsea instead of Arsenal in 2014

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again