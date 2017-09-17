Like when David Moyes replaced Sir Alex Ferguson as Manchester United manager, Gary Cahill’s task of replacing John Terry as Chelsea captain seems similarly impossible.

Terry is the best captain in Chelsea’s history; a leader both on and off the pitch who led by example for almost 20 years.

How could the legendary centre-back’s successor possibly live up to the high standards that he set?

In the end, Antonio Conte decided that Gary Cahill should become the club’s new permanent captain.

It was a decision that made complete sense: Cahill is one of the club’s longest-serving players, having been at Stamford Bridge since 2012, he’s in his 30s, a seasoned international, and has spent a lot of time playing alongside and shadowing Terry.

Cahill: I'll call Terry if I need help!

Cahill expressed his delight after being handed the armband and admitted he would contact Terry if he required any advice this season.

“Yes, no doubt (laughs)” the England international responded when asked if he would call Terry. “If I get in any sticky situations I’m sure he is one of the first people I will be on the phone to, but I doubt he’ll mind that.”

Cahill's embarrassing moment v Arsenal

Terry should probably expect a phone call this evening after one particularly embarrassing moment involving Cahill during Chelsea’s Premier League match against Arsenal this afternoon.

Shortly before half-time, Cahill decided it would be a good idea to channel his inner Lionel Messi inside his own half - and it did not go well…

Dear oh dear, Gary.

Chelsea fans want him stripped of the captaincy

Chelsea fans have reacted surprisingly badly to this moment - and Cahill’s overall performance against the Gunners - and quite a few of them are even tweeting #NotMyCaptain.

It seems some supporters have already had enough of Cahill captaining the club.

